EASTON — The Talbot County branch of the NAACP is formally requesting an independent investigation of an October 2021 incident at Easton Elementary School in which a knife was confiscated from a student.
The NAACP request for an investigation comes several months after the incident, which began with several students reporting to school administrators that they had seen a threat posted by another student on Snapchat. The post reportedly showed a knife and contained a threat directed at a female EES student.
According to school administration, a child brought a knife to school in their backpack, which another student saw and reported. The knife did not leave the child’s backpack; it was confiscated and the child was removed from the school. Easton Police responded to the incident two days after it occurred, but they did not see or confiscate the knife. The child returned to school later that fall. School administration did not answer additional questions about the incident, citing student privacy laws.
Many parents first became aware of the situation unofficially through Facebook posts in late October. An official notification from the elementary school came on Nov. 3 when EES principal Lisa Devaric sent a letter regarding the incident.
In a Jan. 10 letter addressed to the Talbot County Board of Education, Talbot NAACP President Richard Potter stated that the organization believed it was “imperative” that an independent investigation of the situation occur in order to determine what happened and note any mistakes.
“As you know, many a crisis creates teachable moments,” Potter wrote. “It appears to us that regardless of the facts, the incident provided such a moment.”
The girl’s mother, who wished to remain anonymous to protect her daughter’s privacy, contacted the NAACP regarding the situation in late November.
“We want to make sure that the process is being equitable; we also want to make sure that people are held accountable,” Potter said.
Potter believes the school’s investigation was inconsistent, which spurred the request for an independent investigation, he said.
“An immediate investigation was conducted by the TCPS administration, appropriate action was taken, and the matter was referred to the Police Department. I am unable to comment further due to student privacy laws,” said TCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith when asked for comment on the NAACP request for an independent investigation.
Since the other child’s return to school in November, the concerned mother’s daughter has not attended school in person because the two were not comfortable with the other child being there.
“Of course I want [her] in school, [she] wants to be in school,” the mother said. “That is her routine, you know? Like she’s used to being there with her friends and her teachers that she’s made connections and relations with.”
Looking forward, Potter plans to speak more on the incident and the NAACP’s involvement at the upcoming board of education meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
