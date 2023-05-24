ANNAPOLIS — Board members from the Maryland Association of Boards of Education announced May 18 that Caroline County native Milton “Milt” Nagel has been named new executive director for the statewide association.
MABE represents Maryland’s 24 public school systems, which include 23 counties and the city of Baltimore.
Nagel, whose new role begins July 1, takes the reins from Frances “Francie” Glendening, who has led MABE’s efforts over the past decade. He is currently MABE’s deputy executive director.
In sharing news of MABE’s new executive director, MABE President Joe Goetz of Kent County noted that Nagel stood out from other candidates, in part because of his vision of expanding current MABE offerings for school board members throughout the state, combined with his significant experience, skills set and demonstrated ability to both lead and serve.
“Given the wide variety of Maryland’s 24 school systems, combined with the current climate school board members face with a still-growing list of challenges, we needed MABE’s next leader to be someone who can build on the successes of the past,” Goetz said. “We needed someone who is both a team player and strategist, both confident and humble, and who can both lead and serve. Milt fits that bill to a T.”
Before serving as MABE’s deputy executive director, Nagel served Caroline County Public Schools for nearly three decades, primarily as assistant superintendent for administrative services, and also as interim Superintendent of Schools for one year.
Prior to joining CCPS, he served as a staff accountant with Jefferson, Urian, Doane & Sterner, PA, and for eight years as an officer with the United States Army Reserve. Nagel earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Delaware. He and his wife Tina live in Federalsburg, and he commutes to his office in Annapolis daily.
Having been “born raised on a farm, (our) work ethic was sunup to sundown,” Nagel said. “You do what you’ve got to do to get the job done. I’m not afraid of hard work.”
“Working at a small school district, if I had an idea I couldn’t just push that idea over to somebody on the staff to make it happen,” he said. “I had to run with the idea and roll up my sleeves and do the work to get that idea to fruition, and that’s the same with MABE. It has a pretty powerful mission, but it’s a pretty small organization.”
“MABE has done so many incredible things for public education in Maryland through the years,” Nagel said. “Building on this strong platform, I see the chance to offer even more.”
“Whether actively advocating for school systems’ priorities, providing timely legal resources and trainings, or sharing strategic communications, I want MABE to be at the forefront of fulfilling the needs of school board members in Maryland,” he said.
Founded in 1957, The Maryland Association of Boards of Education is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to serving and supporting boards of education in Maryland. MABE is a leading advocate for public education in the state.
A key challenge MABE will continue to tackle is “the Blueprint,” Nagel said, referring to the 2020 Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the final report of the Maryland Commission on Innovation & Excellence in Education.
“The Blueprint legislation has a lot of challenges locally as it relates to additional county funding and school districts’ implementing all the requirements associated with it,” he said.
“It’s paramount on most boards’ agendas and trying to maintain good relationships with their county governments. Money’s at stake, and it’s tough,” Nagel said.
MABE will address “supporting them to the extent we can on clarification associated with the Blueprint and advocacy at the state level for anything we can do to help them implement it locally,” he said.
The MABE Health Platform, which offers best-in-class health insurance solutions for school districts to help control their health care costs, will play a central role in cost containment efforts for school systems, according to Nagel.
He also will continue to lead development of the MABE Time To Care Act Collaborative Solution — Maryland’s version of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act — in a way that will be a more cost-effective solution for school systems.
Nagel also will remain active with MABE’s Group Insurance Pool, Workers’ Compensation Fund, and MABE’s OPEB Trust. He plans to grow the association’s Board Service Academy training options and to be engaged on a rotating basis in school systems’ board meetings.
Both Goetz and Nagel noted how MABE has benefited from Glendening’s leadership.
“Francie has given so much to public education in Maryland,” Goetz said. “Her tenacity, her ability to jump in and help tackle public education challenges in our state, and her knowledge all have been of huge importance to MABE’s member school systems.”
“I saw firsthand how Francie worked wonders in achieving financial stability and growth for MABE,” Nagel said. “She delivered on growing the amount of services we offered to our members, and was instrumental in bringing the association to a more modern, automated level. She’s brought MABE such a long way.”
Goetz praised Nagel’s upcoming leadership. “Milt is passionate about finding solutions, and we’re greatly excited to see what the next several years can bring,” he said. “Importantly, he also has an innate ability to bring people together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.