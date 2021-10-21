VIENNA — Handsell is a melting pot of three cultures — Native American, African American and European. Given that these three have had their contentions, this property is amazing at portraying all three. Or as they say at Handsell, "Three cultures — one story."

The 2021 Nanticoke River Jamboree celebrated not only the cultures but also the physical completion of a wooden staircase and porch and front door on the Handsell building itself. 

Organizers said this was Dorchester County’s largest living history event, celebrating the history, culture and natural environment of the Nanticoke River. The jamboree ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. People immersed themselves in over 350 years of history.

The event included historic craftspeople, docents in period dress, an open hearth cooking demonstration by African American interpreters, Native life skills and the history of the Eastern Shore waterways. Muskets were fired into an empty field. 

Exhibits and demonstrations including rug hooking, blacksmithing, spinning, quilting and colonial woodworking took place. There was even a woman displaying traditional colonial medicine. Who is to say where the settlers learned about their new land's medicine?

"This is an educational event. Our mission is to tell the story of three cultures that lived here on this site, starting with the indigenous people of the Chicone Village, which was here for thousands of years. And then the early colonial settlers that came and built the first version of this house in the 1770s. They had 8,000 acres and 91 slaves. Then you move on to the slave story with the Africans who came. So today is our chance to open it up into living history and tell the story of these three cultures," said Midge Ingersoll, Nanticoke Historical Preservation Alliance trustee. 

"This has been a labor of love. We are all volunteers. Nobody gets paid a dime. We have put $270,000 into this house in the last seven years. We want to keep it as frozen in 1837 as possible," Ingersoll said.

They paid for all of this through grants, donations and fundraising efforts. 

"This building had been vacant for 80 years and covered in ivy. The NHPA was formed in 2006 to answer many of these questions surrounding the structure. It didn't take long to realize the history here with layers that went back thousand of years into native culture. Hundreds of years in the contact period with English settlers and a difficult period involving the enslaved African people. We instantly knew that all of that was the story," said Ingersoll. 

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority administrator Jennifer Ruffner said, "I am very pleased to be a part of the unveiling of this wonderful porch, which marks a culmination of the partnership between The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority and the Nanticoke Historic Preservation Alliance. The program supports economic development through heritage tourism and it helps to preserve the distinct natural, cultural and historic resources of the state and encourages visitors to come and see them."
The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority provided more than $85,000 in grants to support the restoration work at Handsell, she said.  
"This porch and the restored door will welcome visitors from around the world to discover a more diverse and full history of the community," Ruffner said. 
Amanda Fenstermaker pf Heart of Chesapeake Country Heritage Area said, "I have never seen such a committed group of volunteers succeed by eating the elephant one bite at a time, and I am excited about the future. The topic couldn't be more on point for the culture in which we live. This is a symbol for uniting around one another and celebrating our diversity."
Maryland Senator Addie Eckardt, R-37, also showed up to celebrate and commemorate the finishing of the porch. 
"We dedicate this beautiful porch and stairway to this beautifully restored home. We had a vision of how we pulled together and promote historic heritage tourism as an economic engine back in the ’90s," said Eckardt.
She said the property was like a confluence of culture that pulls together and works together to be able to make a dream come true. Then she handed out two citations — one for Shirley Jackson and one for Midge Ingersoll.

