VIENNA — Handsell is a melting pot of three cultures — Native American, African American and European. Given that these three have had their contentions, this property is amazing at portraying all three. Or as they say at Handsell, "Three cultures — one story."
The 2021 Nanticoke River Jamboree celebrated not only the cultures but also the physical completion of a wooden staircase and porch and front door on the Handsell building itself.
Organizers said this was Dorchester County’s largest living history event, celebrating the history, culture and natural environment of the Nanticoke River. The jamboree ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. People immersed themselves in over 350 years of history.
The event included historic craftspeople, docents in period dress, an open hearth cooking demonstration by African American interpreters, Native life skills and the history of the Eastern Shore waterways. Muskets were fired into an empty field.
Exhibits and demonstrations including rug hooking, blacksmithing, spinning, quilting and colonial woodworking took place. There was even a woman displaying traditional colonial medicine. Who is to say where the settlers learned about their new land's medicine?
"This is an educational event. Our mission is to tell the story of three cultures that lived here on this site, starting with the indigenous people of the Chicone Village, which was here for thousands of years. And then the early colonial settlers that came and built the first version of this house in the 1770s. They had 8,000 acres and 91 slaves. Then you move on to the slave story with the Africans who came. So today is our chance to open it up into living history and tell the story of these three cultures," said Midge Ingersoll, Nanticoke Historical Preservation Alliance trustee.
"This has been a labor of love. We are all volunteers. Nobody gets paid a dime. We have put $270,000 into this house in the last seven years. We want to keep it as frozen in 1837 as possible," Ingersoll said.
They paid for all of this through grants, donations and fundraising efforts.
"This building had been vacant for 80 years and covered in ivy. The NHPA was formed in 2006 to answer many of these questions surrounding the structure. It didn't take long to realize the history here with layers that went back thousand of years into native culture. Hundreds of years in the contact period with English settlers and a difficult period involving the enslaved African people. We instantly knew that all of that was the story," said Ingersoll.
