CAMBRIDGE — On July 4, the skipjack Nathan of Dorchester turns 29, the youngest skipjack in the fleet. Cambridge was always the center of the skipjack building industry with more skipjacks built in Cambridge than anywhere else along the Bay. A dedicated group of volunteers from the nonprofit Dorchester Skipjack Committee spent over 14,000 hours building Nathan, and this past winter volunteers spent over 2,200 hours repairing, scraping and painting Nathan so she looks like she did when first commissioned in 1994.


  

