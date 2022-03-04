EASTON — After nearly 30 years in operation, Neighborhood Service Center Inc. closed Ridgeway Transitional Housing and Homeless Shelter, a lower-barrier shelter, located on 120 North Aurora Street in Easton, at midnight Monday, Feb. 28.
Pre-pandemic, the shelter housed three women and three men at a time, offering case management services, meals, referrals and a place to stay.
On average, the shelter served about 90 individuals per year. The success of the program was made possible through the many contributions of the very caring Talbot County community, local faith-based organizations and other area nonprofits.
While NSC will no longer be offering sheltering, the agency will continue to address homelessness prevention through its Webb’s Hope Program, a congregate living rental space; permanent affordable housing units; 2 GEN program; emergency services, Emergency Rental Assistance Program 1 and 2 (COVID-19 relief services); Homeless Solutions Program (which provides housing stabilization services through rapid rehousing, outreach services and emergency hotel placement).
Neighborhood Service Center Inc. is the designated Community Action Agency for Talbot County, since 1974. Its mission is to work toward eliminating poverty by empowering families to become self-sufficient.
