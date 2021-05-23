EASTON — Night fell as Samantha Mister took a deep drag on her cigarette and peered out at the darkness from her porch after a long day of work. She had left for the U-Haul store in East New Market in the morning, and even with longer daylight hours in mid-May, had come home by dark.
For the past year, the single mother has had little time for herself, between looking after her 5-year-old son and working, sometimes, 12-hour shifts.
But Mister, 28, has come a long way — from a toxic relationship and household to the streets, where she and her son slept in their car and sometimes struggled to pay for food. And now she was here, at her parents' house off Prospect Avenue in Easton. She's looking ahead for the first time.
"Within the next six months, we'll have somewhere we can call our own," she said. "Everything else is falling into place, and that's the only thing that has not been accomplished yet."
Mister is still working to stabilize herself and AJ, her son. But AJ, who has operational defiant disorder (characterized by arbitrary hostile and aggressive behavior) is seeing a therapist and the two are sheltered and well-fed for the first time in a year.
She credits one agency with leading her to stability during her most fraught time: the Neighborhood Service Center.
"I'm so much more at peace now but I couldn't have done it without support," she said. When Mister had no one to turn to, NSC connected her with a case manager who assisted her with employment resources, a child psychiatrist, shelter and food. "They're genuine people who legit just care. They don’t judge you. (My case manager) says, 'Are you guys safe?' with no hesitation. They've helped me in ways I didn’t even know."
NSC, which runs community service programs across the board and assists low-income families, has a relatively new program in place: 2Gen. It's a fresh approach — built on decades of community action programs and initiatives — to ending multi-generational poverty.
The program focuses on addressing familial and personal barriers that prevent people from climbing out of poverty. And it does this through a multi-generation approach, assisting everyone in the low-income household, from grandparents to the youngest child.
The agency deploys a dedicated case manager who assists with the family's personal needs across the spectrum — mental health, housing, food, employment, schooling. Whatever the family may need help with, NSC has their back.
"This program falls into our mission because it empowers our clients to become self-sufficient," said Marilyn Neal, the executive director of NSC. "We're not only working with the parents, we're working with the children as well. It's a generational approach. ... It's preparing the children to hopefully avoid some of the obstacles their parents had, like education and financial literacy."
Maryland families struggle with high housing costs and childcare. The state is one of the most expensive in the nation for childcare. A single parent with two children in Maryland would need to earn $21 an hour just to break even.
Additionally, more than two-thirds of children in poverty are without a working parent in the home, according to the Aspen Institute, underscoring a need for a more holistic approach to combating poverty.
Maryland's poverty rate as of 2020 is 9.4%, with more than 553,000 residents living at or below the poverty line. That number has been consistent for years despite Maryland being one of the wealthiest states in the U.S.
In the late '80s, the term "two-generation" first appeared. The state, along with community action nonprofits, were pivoting to more creative approaches to end multi-generational poverty. The term means parents pass poverty on to their children and they pass it on to their own in a never-ending, crushing cycle.
Child assistance programs for low-income families became more common through the '90s to end generational poverty, but they were criticized for weak implementation and poorly run services.
The 2Gen method came back into focus in 2008, when Garrett County Community Action Committee adopted a stronger multi-generational approach than its predecessors, including early childhood support, employment assistance and supportive housing services — all under one program. Other counties and nonprofits also moved toward similar programs.
Gov. Larry Hogan formally created a pilot commission in 2017 via an executive order. The commission found generational and family poverty had increased 19% in the last 20 years, and recommended that the state and other agencies adopt a 2Gen approach. The state of Maryland now has its own 2Gen coordinator and the General Assembly passed a bill last year formalizing and expanding the approach.
State and community partners across Maryland have now implemented 2Gen programs.
NSC, operating in a county with with an 8.7% poverty rate, got the ball rolling with 2Gen last year.
Neal hired a full-time case manager for the program, Dawn Phillips, who was formerly with a Queen Anne's County branch of Head Start, a nonprofit serving basic needs for low-income children and families.
The community service agency is now helping about 22 families, including Mister. NSC gets a $50,000 annual grant through the Maryland Community Action Partnership to fund the program.
Since the 2Gen implementation, a "handful" of low-income families have moved on from the nonprofit's assistance, meaning they would be considered success stories.
"Change is always hard to apprehend," said Neal, "but that has proven to be good numbers for a small community such as ours. Each year, we continue to touch more families."
Mister is on the verge of leaving the program herself once she secures housing. She said that's remarkable, because a year ago, she was completely lost.
"In the beginning, it was craziness," she said.
In March, when COVID first struck, Mister was living in Federalsburg with her ex-boyfriend and AJ. She was a manager at a local Dollar General, and between her income and her partner's, the family was living well. She and her partner, however, frequently clashed.
Eventually, Mister took AJ and left their apartment.
"It was toxic. I had to do it for me and AJ — I didn't know what else was going to happen," she said, saying her son was hurt by all the fighting. "I instantly saw the change in his ODD (when we left). He didn’t seem as aggressive. Oppositional defiant disorder is based off of trauma."
She and AJ might have been out the door, but the pair had nowhere to go.
For two months, Mister and her five-year-old son were homeless. The two often slept in the car because shelters were full during the pandemic. Unfortunately, at her worst moment, Mister said she did not qualify for some social welfare programs and assistance because of her income level.
Mister published a post on Facebook in a desperate plea for help. She connected with a friend who mentioned NSC, and eventually Phillips reached out, offering case management services as part of a longer-term approach through 2Gen. But it wasn't just that — Phillips became a friend, a guide, a mentor. She gave Mister everything she needed, from food to temporary shelter to Christmas cards and gifts.
"I was at a point when I was going to give up, and then here comes Dawn and NSC with their supervan, saying let me show you what we can do," she said.
Phillips guided her back to her parents' house for a more permanent stay. Mister had, at first, been too scared to ask for help. Once sheltered, Phillips found childcare for AJ so Mister could focus on her new job as a relief manager at U-Haul, earning $29,000 a year.
Mister said Phillips led her to stability, and was the "the light in my darkness."
"I was at the point I was going to give up. I can’t imagine if we hadn’t found them — lord only knows where we would be," she added. "We'd still be struggling, I probably would have lost my job, and I wouldn't have been able to do it. We would not have any way of life without them, especially in the middle of the pandemic."
Phillips has a passion for what she does, and her good will trickles down to the clients she serves. Everyday, she's on the phone or emailing her clients, tackling every little problem they might need assistance with.
A hands-on approach is "helping them see beyond (us) trying to impose what self-sufficiency should be like, and planting seeds so they realize, 'Okay, it can go beyond that,'" she said. "Some people don't realize, 'I've been working at this job for ten years, and I can move up.' There are other options. If income-wise it's not working for you, what are the other solutions?"
With Mister, Phillips pointed her toward federal grant money to get her CDL so she can earn $25 an hour driving for U-Haul and get overtime pay. The 18-month class costs $4,500.
Phillips didn't stop there. She connected AJ with Wraparound Maryland in Easton, a nonprofit that also works with families and mental health.
AJ, who can sometimes have five or six-hour temper tantrums, is now learning self-control and is working through some of his trauma.
"The five-hour screaming fits were almost unbearable," Mister said. "He's made great progress for sure."
By aiding AJ as much as she assists Mister, Phillips is "interrupting the poverty cycle."
"It's a holistic approach, it's not just looking at their surface needs," she said. "If there's a mental health need or other, underlying needs that come aboard as we are working together. We look to provide financial literacy — anything that will empower the family so that they can continue to move forward."
Phillips said families look different now than they used to: grandparents, parents, children, cousins, uncles and aunts can sometimes all live under one roof. Helping each of them with their own personal obstacles is the foundational support beams that the 2Gen program is built on.
Still, every family needs help in a unique way. Some leave the program and have to come back. Barriers such as criminal records, disabilities and even discrimination are often obstacles. But Phillips is confident that NSC can help anyone overcome any difficulty, given enough time and work.
A major obstacle for most families is housing. Affordable housing is lacking in Talbot County and the state. But at NSC, 2Gen doesn't just end with case management. A dedicated employee handles rapid rehousing and emergency services to provide quick shelter and long-term housing needs.
Alicia Parker heads that program at NSC. Parker can secure full rent payment for up to six months, at least for some clients. Other times, depending on the family's income, she'll pay a portion of the rent through state or federal grants.
"There is a component that pays for housing, and that part also is trying to help them move toward self-sufficiency," she said.
She can help move clients into shelters if they are suddenly homeless, and if they need housing, she's there for the long-haul as they search for something affordable. But she never completely holds their hand. Instead, it's like a little nudge forward.
"You're letting the individual be their own navigator," she explained. "What you think is self-sufficient might not be their self-sufficient. We can't say to them, 'You should be here, or you should be at this point.' If you've set that goal and gotten to that goal and you're satisfied with that goal, then our job is not so much done, but we've helped them accomplish that goal."
Sitting on her porch on a hot spring night, Mister tears up thinking about where she was, and where she is now, with her life.
She grew up in this quiet Easton neighborhood close to downtown, and stayed here for 19 years. After high-school, she found her ex-boyfriend and moved out with him. They would live at their house in Federalsburg for seven years before she left.
Now, she thinks about AJ. Mister remembers him when he was just born — he was so small, she had to mix a special feeding solution with her breast milk to assist his growth. When he was in her womb, her umbilical cord was short and her son didn't get the right nutrients.
AJ was so tiny, his father was scared to even touch his leg. But after the first year or two, AJ hit a huge growth spurt.
"He's chunky, buff," Mister said, mimicking a muscle flex. "I'm like, 'Are you sure this kid was that small?'"
Over the past year, Mister has felt the power of unconditional love through her experience with AJ, and she's proud of how they both came out on top and kept fighting, even during their most harrowing times.
Mister said it was a strange experience finding so much care at a community service nonprofit that she had never heard of. NSC has been around since 1965, and though Mister grew up in Easton, she was unaware they existed until last year, when she was in dire need.
When she gets back up on her feet, Mister will keep the nonprofit close to her heart. She might even volunteer her time with them.
"They are like God’s gift. If they can do what they did for me for other people, I would love to help," Mister said. She never had to ask for help like this before, and others could be in the same position as her one day. "I worked so hard and we still struggled. Someone else tomorrow, who never has had to struggle for anything, (might) have to start over. It can happen to anybody in the gist of a second."
Brad Dress is a Star Democrat staff writer covering the environment, local issues and politics on the Mid-Shore. You can reach him at bdress@chespub.com or 410-463-9883.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.