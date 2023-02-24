Neighborhood Service Center to hold community breakfast

EASTON — The Neighborhood Service Center Inc. has provided support to underserved individuals and families in Talbot County for more than 50 years. NSC Inc. is largely funded through state, federal and foundations grants, but community awareness and support are increasingly important.
With that in mind, the organization’s leadership, including its Board membership led by Frank Divilio, and NSC Inc. Executive Director Marilyn Neal, have announced a community breakfast, set for 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at The Tidewater Inn. The event will provide updates on the accomplishments NSC Inc. in the past year, its plans for the future and the ways in which its mission and programs benefit thousands of Talbot County residents and the community at large.
“We are excited to invite the community to learn more about NSC’s many programs serving people of all ages and how we achieve our mission of changing lives and empowering families to become self-sufficient,” said Neal. “Our breakfast event will include personal testimonials from two former NSC clients as well as brief presentations highlighting our programs that address food insecurity, homelessness and rental/utilities assistance, youth activities and more. After the isolation imposed by COVID-19, we are looking forward to connecting ‘live’ with community members, including many individuals and organizations who have helped our success possible.”
Tickets to the breakfast are $15 per person and may be purchased in advance via QR code (available on request), or by check made out to NSC Inc. and delivered by mail or drop-off to Ummu Thomas, NSC Inc., 126 Port Street, Easton, MD 21601, by March 10. Seating is limited and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to Divilio, sponsorship packages for NSC’s community breakfast are offered at the $1,000, $500 and $100 levels.
“We are so grateful to have a number of top sponsors on committed so far,” Divilio said. “To date, they include Benson & Mangold Real Estate, Easton Utilities, PNC Bank, Preston Automotive Group, Provident State Bank, Seip Family Foundation Limited, The Tidewater Inn, Anne and Ron Walker and Willow Construction.”
For more information about tickets or sponsorships, contact Ummu Thomas at 410-822-5015 or uthomas@nsctalbotmd.org.
