Neighborhood Service Center to hold community breakfast

Frank Divilio, chairman of the Neighborhood Service Center Inc. Board of Directors, announces plans for a community breakfast sponsored by NSC Inc. March 21 at the Tidewater Inn.

EASTON — The Neighborhood Service Center Inc. has provided support to underserved individuals and families in Talbot County for more than 50 years. NSC Inc. is largely funded through state, federal and foundations grants, but community awareness and support are increasingly important.


