Net proceeds of Shelter Showdown exceed $20,000

Todd Gillespie raises his arms in triumph while Jim Gillespie, center, and Andrew Gillespie of Gillespie & Son applaud Todd’s answer in the Shelter Showdown title match. Gillespie & Son defeated Chestertown Animal Hospital. The April 16 event was a fundraiser for the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County.
WORTON — The feuding was all in good fun and for a good cause earlier this month when KRM Construction, Gillespie & Son, Chestertown Animal Hospital and 2019 champion Fleetwood Insurance Group squared off in the second Shelter Showdown.
The event, which included food and drink, live music and a silent auction, was held April 16 at the Kent County Community Center.
Proceeds benefit the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, which is building a state-of-the-art facility on Worton Road.
Nearly 270 tickets were sold, what organizers described as “a great show of support by our community.”
The estimate is that net proceeds will exceed $20,000.
“The community of Kent County never disappoints,” said ACSKC Executive Director Richard Keaveney. “So many supporters were excited to join us for a night of food, feuding and fun.”
Keaveney said one of the highlights for him was the 4-minute video “recognizing our 60th anniversary and the citizens who founded the Humane Society, our life-affirming commitment to animals and plans for the future.”
The main event was the Family Feud-style competition, where Gillespie & Son defeated Chestertown Animal Hospital in the finals.
In addition to the game show contestants and emcee Melissa McGlynn, others who made the event such a success were caterer Jeff Carroll of the Fish Whistle at the Granary, Chester River Wine & Cheese and Molly’s Restaurant & Catering.
The ACSKC’s new facility is situated on 5 acres of land and will be two and a half times larger than the current building.
By the end of April, all framing, roof trusses and masonry block work should be completed, according to Allison Atadan, ACSKC’s media coordinator.
She said the new shelter should be “under roof” by mid-May.
KRM Construction believes a Thanksgiving move-in date is possible.
