CHESTERTOWN — Passersby on state Route 297 near Mary Morris Road are witnessing the final phase of construction on the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County.
The white-washed red brick facade will soon be finished off with Countrylane Red board and batten siding, black metal framed windows and a wood-chipped dog trail encircling the 5-acre site.
The main building will honor the memory of Michael Lawrence, the first major benefactor of the project.
According to a news release, construction is scheduled for completion just before Thanksgiving. Move-in day for the animals will be in early December.
When fully operational, the new shelter will offer a safer, healthier and less stressful environment for over 50% more animals than the current facility in the 10000-block of Augustine Herman Highway, according to the news release.
Four dog dorms will offer over-sized kennels and multiple play yards. Cats and kittens will enjoy living in a free-roam space with screened patios and spacious three-room condos with separate areas for living, eating and using the litter box.
The veterinary suite — a key feature the current shelter does not have — will provide special housing for animals in need of medical care, isolation or other special needs.
“We still need several more angels to make our new center a reality,” said Richard Keaveney, ACSKC’s executive director. “Due to global and national events, the original construction cost of $3,750,000 has increased to $4,650,000. Currently the organization has an outstanding goal of over $750,000.”
Many permanently enshrined honor and memorial naming opportunities are still available, ranging from $2,500 to $150,000, and can be paid over one to three years. These major gifts can be explored on the shelter’s website at kenthumane.org or by contacting rkeaveney@kenthumane.org.
An important part in the shelter’s fundraising efforts is the recently launched “pave the way” brick campaign.
Supporters can purchase laser-engraved bricks in honor or in memory of their loved ones or beloved pets, or to promote their business. Three sizes are available for $250, $500 and $750.
These bricks will forever form the landscape-enhanced pathway to the shelter’s 25-foot flagpole.
Donors can place their orders directly at polarengraving.com/kenthumane.
