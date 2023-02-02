QUEENSTOWN — Maryland Grain Producer Association Executive Director Lindsay Thompson recently chatted with newly appointed Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks.
Atticks explained his priorities, which include listening to farmers and collaborating with other departments to make Maryland's top industry a priority.
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Atticks to the post Jan. 17. In 2015, Kevin Atticks founded Grow & Fortify to support value-added agricultural organizations and the businesses they represent. He launched his career publishing books about the local wine industry, and soon led the industry by hiring talented staff, building new events and promotional programs and guiding government affairs initiatives.
Atticks serves on the University of Maryland College of Agriculture’s Global Leadership Council, the board of Future Harvest and the board of the Maryland Tourism Coalition, where he previously served as chair.
He is the past president of the Maryland Agricultural Resource Council and past chair of the WineAmerica State and Regional Associations Advisory Council.
In addition to serving as executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association for 20 years, Atticks also serves as executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland and the Maryland Distillers Guild. During his tenure, he has advanced major policy initiatives, clearing age-old laws and regulations, while bringing business growth, new jobs and new tax revenue to the state.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Loyola University Maryland, a master’s in environmental journalism from Colorado University Boulder, and a doctorate in communications design from the University of Baltimore. He holds a faculty position in communication at Loyola University Maryland.
Thompson: What are you hoping to achieve in your first 90 days as Secretary of Agriculture?
Atticks: My first objective is to listen and learn from the agency and the agriculture community. My goal is to get to know every sub-agency and department within MDA and speak with every agricultural organization.
I am really interested in doing a full agriculture industry assessment, including every sector. We have a real opportunity from the Moore administration to make agriculture a priority. Agriculture contributes so much to the state and it is time to make the state work for agriculture.
Thompson: What opportunities do you see for agriculture to help the Moore administration achieve their climate goals?
Atticks: The first thing everyone needs to understand is that farmers are the original environmentalists. No one cares more about the environment than farmers. Period. I want the administration to work with every facet of the industry to support agriculture in leading and assisting the state in meeting their climate goals. The industry can bring forward many ideas and I am confident that through meetings with farmers, we can find ways to work together.
Thompson: How do you plan to work with all types of agricultural producers?
Atticks: The reality is that none of the segments of the agriculture industry is truly isolated. Every segment is interconnected. I have seen the silo-ing over the years and different types of farmers not talking with each other, which has allowed external groups to shape the conversation.
Agriculture is under pressure from a lot of different interests. We have to speak with a unified agriculture voice from value-added to commodity, conventional to organic and small to large. We need to unify common goals and priorities. Each segment may have their own priorities but there are certain things that are good for all of agriculture.
When you zoom out and look at all of Maryland and see common themes like development pressure, environmental needs, issues with poverty and food insecurity, agriculture has a huge role in solving many of these issues. It may seem foreign to a grain and soybean farmer on the Eastern Shore or hemp farmer in southern Maryland but, farmers have the opportunity to make a big difference in the overall well-being of Marylanders.
Thompson: How can farmers help you be the best Secretary of Agriculture you can be?
Atticks: Know that I am ready, willing and excited to speak with and hear from anyone in the industry, so make use of that opportunity. I want to hear from you. Please invite me out and I will bring the team out including MDA but also other cabinet secretaries. This is an extremely collaborative administration. Ag will be working with the Department of Environment, Natural Resources, and Labor and Health. We need to be working together from the start.
