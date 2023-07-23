New assistant principal named at St. Michaels Middle High

EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education has approved the appointment of Rebecca Mann to the position of assistant principal at St. Michaels Middle High School effective immediately. She will replace John Strickland, who has accepted a position out of the county.
Originally from St. Michaels, Mann earned an Associate of Arts in Liberal Studies from Chesapeake College and a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies with Concentrations in Biology, English and Political Science, as well as a Masters of Teaching from Wesley College in Dover, Delaware. She has Administrative Certification I from Salisbury University.
She began her career as an educator with Caroline County Public Schools in 2013 teaching 7th grade science. She was appointed assistant principal at Lockerman Middle School in March 2022. While working in Caroline County, she served on the School Improvement, Equity and Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports Teams. Other leadership includes being chair of the National Junior Honor Society, a new teacher mentor and Environmental Club advisor.
“I am looking forward to working with Mrs. Mann, someone who knows our community well,” said Principal Theresa Vener. “She brings different perspectives and educational experiences, which will be very valuable as we continue to work collaboratively to ensure all students graduate college and career ready.”
Mann is quickly settling into her new role.
“I am excited to be joining the staff at St. Michaels Middle High,” Mann said. “It feels like coming home.”
