New assistant principal named at St. Michaels Middle High

St. Michaels native Rebecca Mann is the new assistant principal at St. Michaels Middle High School.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education has approved the appointment of Rebecca Mann to the position of assistant principal at St. Michaels Middle High School effective immediately. She will replace John Strickland, who has accepted a position out of the county.


  

