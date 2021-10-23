SALISBURY — Salisbury University has launched a new branding campaign focused on the opportunities and growth potential the school offers its students. The brand campaign is titled “Make Tomorrow Yours”, university officials announced.
“I think you’ll agree that while this forward-facing branding effort is new, the end result is true to SU,” said SU President Charles Wight. “We have accurately captured the long-standing commitment of our institution to providing students with rich and plentiful opportunities, as well as the dedication of our faculty and staff who change the trajectory of our students’ lives and open doors for graduates to thrive. Yes, we are tomorrow makers.”
The brand effort launched this week during the university’s spirit week and homecoming events. The new tagline and brand were developed by the school and will be rolled out in new marketing, advertising and social media efforts.
“‘Make Tomorrow Yours’ is more than just a tagline. It’s a charge to our students and a promise from the SU community that we will set success in motion by providing them with the resources to achieve that goal. It is our passion, purpose and commitment to propel them into their future careers faster and better prepared than ever, giving them every opportunity to succeed.” said Sue Eagle, SU associate vice president of marketing and communications.
SU partnered with Minneapolis-based Stamats Communications, Inc., and its subsidiary, the Thornburg Group to develop the new brand. SU’s logo, colors and school have not been changed, the school said.
