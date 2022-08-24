DENTON — Caroline Superintendent of Schools Dr. Derek Simmons recently issued a message to parents and students about restrictions on cell phones in the upcoming school year.
“At Caroline County Public Schools, our goal is to create a welcoming, safe, and focused learning environment for students, and the best possible conditions for staff to support students. Student cell phone use at school has been identified as a tremendous detriment to meeting that goal. Today’s youth battle constant distraction caused by cell phone alerts and messaging that interrupt their ability to focus, which creates a negative impact on school culture and learning,” Simmons wrote.
He said he knows cell phone rules and use throughout CCPS have not been consistent over the past few years. However, since the pandemic, all students have been provided with computers or some type of digital learning tool, and they no longer need to use their own device in the classroom.
In the 2022-2023 school year, students are permitted to bring cell phones to school but must comply with the following rules:
• In elementary schools, phones are to be turned off and secured in the student’s backpack for the entire school day.
• In middle and high schools, phones should be silenced and out of sight in the instructional areas, restrooms, locker rooms and all school offices areas.
Parents who need to contact a student during the school day should call the school office, Simmons said.
He asked for the support of families in following the new rules and helping create an environment where students are able to focus on meaningful work.
