DENTON — George Bacon has been named Chief of Police for the town of Denton. At the July 1, Denton Town Council Meeting Mayor Abigail McNinch administered the oath of office appointing Bacorn as Chief. “Chief Bacorn has dedicated his career to law enforcement and to the Town of Denton. We are fortunate to have a leader that so well exemplifies his profession take the helm of our police department,” McNinch said.
Bacorn has served with the police department since August of 1990 — first serving as patrol officer, field training officer, patrol supervisor, patrol commander and most recently Deputy Chief of Police and acting police chief following former Chief Rodney Cox’s retirement in September of 2020. “It is my privilege and honor to continue to serve the citizens of Denton and Caroline County,” Bacorn said.
The task of naming Cox’s successor was a duty of the Mayor and Council.
During the same council meeting Chief Bacorn introduced Denton Police Department recruits Demetrious Timmons and Benjamin Mitzel. Recruit Timmons and Recruit Mitzel will begin entry level training at the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy on July 7, Bacorn said. The Police Department looks forward to seeing these young men pursue careers in law enforcement and serve the citizens of Denton.
With Denton’s police force growing, Bacorn is not without praise for his current staff and support agencies, presenting a life saving award to three officers: DPD 1st Sgt. Richard Starkey, DPD Cpl. Mark Snyder and DFC Brent Beck, of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
On April 2, 2021 Cpl. Snyder and DFC Beck responded to Walmart for a reported cardiac arrest. Both officers performed life saving actions until EMS arrived. The patient was successfully resuscitated and transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Later that day 1st Sgt. Starkey and Cpl. Snyder responded to a residence for another reported cardiac arrest. The officers again performed lifesaving actions until EMS arrived and took over care. This patient was also resuscitated and transported to a hospital for further treatment.
“If not for the quick and skilled intervention by these officers neither patient would have survived these emergencies,” Bacorn said.
Hannah Combs is an editor for APG Media and can be reached at hcombs@chespub.com
