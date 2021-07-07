ANNAPOLIS — The state of Maryland is launching a new COVID vaccine lottery offering $1 million worth of college scholarships to 12- to 17-year-olds who get vaccinated.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the new VaxU Scholarship promotion on Wednesday, July 7. The effort looks to bolster COVID vaccine rates among teenagers and young people.
The state effort also comes as the Biden administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control shift mass vaccination efforts from stadiums and arenas to community and neighborhood efforts. Biden said Tuesday the government’s next COVID vaccine push would feature “door-to-door” efforts aimed at the unvaccinated. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and state and local health agencies have also deployed mobile vaccine units on the Eastern Shore to reach remote and hesitant communities.
The new program offers a financial incentive to get coronavirus vaccines for prospective college students.
The Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Higher Education Commission will pick “20 winners through random drawings” through Labor Day, according to the governor’s office.
Vaccine lottery winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship “which covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education.”
The state lottery previously ran a sweepstakes for Marylanders who were fully vaccinated. The promotions aim to bolster COVID vaccine rates. Close to 57% of Marylanders are fully vaccinated, according to MDH.
Hogan made today’s announcement at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he was joined by University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman and UMD President Darryll Pines.
“Promotions like this are just one more way that we are reinforcing the importance of getting every single Marylander that we can vaccinated against COVID-19, especially our young people,” Hogan said. “If any of our 12- to 17-year-olds or their parents needed another good reason, then now they can get vaccinated for a chance to win a $50,000 college scholarship.”
The tuition lottery starts July 12 and runs through Labor Day. Vaccine hesitancy ranges from African Americans and Hispanics with historic and contemporary distrust of government health systems to more conservative Trump and libertarian voters who may be skeptical of vaccines as and resistant to government vaccine promotions.
“To date, more than half of our 12- to 17-year-olds have been vaccinated, and VaxU is just one more tool we’re using to reach this critical audience,” said MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader.
The coronavirus has had less severe impacts on younger people than seniors and those with underlying medical conditions. Nine of Maryland’s 9,538 COVID deaths have been age 19 or younger, according to MDH. Still, public health officials are encouraging younger people and others to get vaccinated to help build community immunity. Biden also voiced concerns about the Delta variant to the COVID which has prompted fresh government lockdowns in other countries.
The state university system — including Salisbury University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and other state colleges – is requiring students, staff and faculty fully vaccinated against the virus for the fall semester.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, has been pressing Hogan to lift the state universities’ vaccination mandate citing concerns about COVID vaccines causing heart inflammations.
