New director takes the helm at Chesapeake College Cambridge Center

Dr. Lorelly Solano is the new director of the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center.

 SUBMITTED

CAMBRIDGE — Dr. Lorelly Solano is combining her interests in education and public policy in her new role as director of the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center.


  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.