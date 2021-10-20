The effort to get a new dog park built in Easton was led by Noah Matten, left, and David Ferraris. Matten is with his dog, Hooper, while Ferraris’ dog, Dobis PR, was being groomed at Kevertin Pet Resort.
The town of Easton is moving forward with a planned dog park in the downtown area.
Photo by Rymcc4 / Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons
A dog park could be coming to Easton.
Photo by Tom Bayly / Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons
The effort to get a new dog park built in Easton was led by Noah Matten, left, and David Ferraris. Matten is with his dog, Hooper, while Ferraris’ dog, Dobis PR, was being groomed at Kevertin Pet Resort.
EASTON — A proposed dog park off Brewers Lane could cost up to $200,000, but Easton is inching closer to getting its first pet play area.
At the Oct. 19 meeting, the Easton Town Council unanimously approved consideration of the park and its concept plan, opening the door for further examination with the park advisory board.
A basic concept plan shows the park in downtown Easton is estimated to take two years to complete and will be constructed on a half-acre gravel lot. The dimensions are 100 by 60 feet and it will be contained in a fenced area, according to a letter from the town's park advisory board, which recommended the council move forward with consideration of the dog park.
The board met with the organizers, David Ferraris and Noah Matten, on Sept. 27. Ferraris and Matten have been working on the project for the past two years after previous efforts to build one in Easton failed.
Last year, Ferraris and Matten won preliminary approval from the town to design a dog park off Brewers Lane, likely at a vacant lot behind the Spring Hill Cemetery.
Despite unanimous approval, Easton council members expressed some concerns at the October meeting, with Al Silverstein questioning whether the park was necessary, since developers of Poplar Hill Farm, a pending development off Oxford Road, have also proposed building a dog park.
However, Council President Megan Cook said that wouldn't be an issue.
"I would say it would be great to have two dog parks in town," she said. "With the growth in the town of Easton, having two dog parks would be a benefit."
Councilman Ron Engle questioned who would police the park, since the proposal from Ferraris and Matten explained they have no plans for monitoring the park. Silverstein echoed his colleague's concerns.
"Just as long as we understand, we are taking on the liability and we are taking on the maintenance and upkeep," he said.
Ferraris and Matten have previously said they will install turf grass in the park and include a water source and small stations where residents can pull out baggies to scoop up dog litter.
One-third of the park will be reserved for smaller dogs, while the remaining portion will serve larger pets. A parking lot would be located nearby, according to the concept plan.
Funds for the park will be primarily raised and held through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.