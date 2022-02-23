EASTON — Family, friends, police officers and local supporters filled the council chambers to the brim at the Easton Town Hall Monday evening to honor Easton’s new Police Chief Alan Lowrey as he took his oath of office.
Easton Mayor Robert Willey administered the oath of office to Lowrey at the council meeting, congratulating him on joining the force. The mayor’s congratulations were echoed by applause and a standing ovation from the dozens of individuals crowding the chambers.
Lowrey joins the Easton Police Department with an extensive background in law enforcement. He joined the Arlington County Police Department in 1991.
While working as a patrol officer and detective, Lowrey attended law school at night at the Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. He graduated with his Juris Doctor in 1998 and left the police department to work as an associate attorney at international litigation firm Crowell & Moring LLP in D.C.
After working as an attorney for a few years, Lowrey felt called to public service and rejoined the Arlington County Police Department in April 2001. He was a first responder at the Pentagon on 9/11 and participated in recovery operations in the following weeks.
During his first 20 years at the Arlington County Police Department, Lowrey served as a patrol officer, crime scene agent, field training operator, SWAT operator and detective with the burglary and homicide/robbery units.
In 2011, Lowrey moved to Easton with his wife and children and began making the drive to Arlington from Easton. Now that Lowrey works where he lives, he’s looking forward to reclaiming time with his family.
Lowrey closed out his career in Arlington as a supervisor and patrol commander, splitting responsibilities for 25 supervisors and 138 corporals and patrol officers. He also received multiple awards and commendations for his efforts in community policing, the apprehension of felony offenders and his commitment to training his fellow officers.
“I’d like to thank the council and the mayor for this opportunity; I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be able to invest here in the community where I live and [where] I’m raising my children,” Lowrey said after he was sworn in.
Lowrey also expressed his gratitude to former police chief David Spencer for dedicating 44 years to law enforcement, adding that Spencer had created a fine police department.
The Easton Town Council voted to appoint Lowrey as the town’s new police chief on Feb. 7. Lowrey’s appointment came after the town spent several months sifting through over 70 applications to find the right fit for the position after former Chief David Spencer announced his retirement plans in October 2021.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.