CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s new medical facility was set for an early activation as the facility located on Route 50 began accepting and treating patients Thursday morning.
Hospital staff, community members and local leaders and dignitaries celebrated the completion of the project at a ribbon cutting on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, as staff, construction workers and cleaners were putting the finishing touches on the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge in advance of the opening of the emergency room 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.
The $53 million facility has been under construction since January 2020 and includes 22-bed emergency care section and multiple short stay observation beds on the first level. The second level is accessed by a separate entrance and houses the Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge, including an outpatient surgery center, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, rehabilitation serves, chronic disease management services and community education room (named after hospital icon Ida Jane Baker).
“Our mission at Shore Regional Health is creating healthier communities communities together,” said UMSRH President and CEO Ken Kozel. “By providing our community with convenient, access to expert medical specialist in the advanced centralized facility, we are creating an environment where consultation, care and treatment are more convenient, improving the overall health and wellbeing of our communities.”
State Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, related the history of local consideration of a new hospital by local leaders, relating how a tentative site on Route 16 and Woods Road was targeted for a possible location.
“Be care what you dream, she said to laughter, “because you never know, it may come back in another form with many of the same players.”
“We are taking the best of the public health model, and we are putting it in with community care, with skinnied down emergency care, surgery, whatever we need, in one spot,” Eckardt said.
“Not all of the delivery system is in this building, because they are out and around building coalitions and partnerships with other agencies that are needed to have a birth to death delivery system for all of our citizens in this area,” she said.
Dorchester County Council President and District 1 Councilman Jay Newcomb called the new facility “vital” to the residents of a rural county with far flung residents and communities.
“It would be a major concern if we did not have this ‘golden hour’ facility this close by,” Newcomb said. He also complimented the joint effort to create the new facility and invited Dorchester County District 3 Councilman Ricky Travers and former Cambridge Mayor Victoria Jackson-Stanley to the stage with him.
Travers also expressed gratitude for the team effort. He said the move to the new facility was a clear net benefit to the community.
“There’s a lot people in the community that say, ‘Oh, you’re taking away our hospital,’” Travers said.
“It’s change, and it’s not the same hospital that we had,” he acknowledged, but he referred to what Kozel told him years ago. “I’m going to have services come back to the community that we lost,” Travers said Kozel told him, “You’re not going to have brain surgery in this facility, and you don’t want to.”
“It’s going to be better for the citizens of Dorchester County and Cambridge,” Travers concluded.
Newcomb said Travers had followed in the footsteps of the District 3 councilman that proceeded him, the late Dr. Tom Flowers, who made a particular point of emphasis that the community could not allow health services to be gradually removed one at a time.
Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw said the new facility not only made an opportunity for cutting edge emergency care in the city, but also “opens the way for rebirth of Cambridge’s waterfront and the decommissioning of the former Dorchester General Hospital.”
The old hospital facility will cease accepting emergency patients at the same time as the new facility opens, and will operate simultaneously with any existing patients until all are discharged or moved.
The opening of the new medical facility initially scheduled for Sept. 29 was delayed due to a technical issue.
