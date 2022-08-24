ST. MICHAELS — After three years of construction and a festive summer send-off, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is officially bidding a fond farewell to a now-complete Maryland Dove.
“I could not be prouder of the work that CBMM has achieved on the project,” said Kristen Greenaway, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. “We were absolutely honored to be awarded the build contract, and it has been an organization-wide effort, and an absolute delight, to fulfill it.”
In 2018, it was announced that CBMM had been selected to build a brand-new Maryland Dove for Historic St. Mary’s City. The ship, a representation of the late 17th-century trading ship that accompanied the first European settlers to what is now Maryland, is owned by the state of Maryland, and operated and maintained by the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission.
An earlier version of the ship, built in the 1970s by Cambridge’s Jim Richardson, was nearing the end of its useful life and decades of new research meant that a new ship could be designed to be a more historically accurate representation of the original Maryland Dove.
Since that first announcement, construction of the iconic state ship has been the central focus of CBMM’s working shipyard. Work over the past few years, all done in public view, has seen the new ship move from concept to reality, and Maryland Dove will finally sail to its homeport in Historic St. Mary’s City at the end of August. Staff from both organizations joined the public for a celebration of the ship in St. Michaels, at a CBMM-hosted dock party in May.
Upon returning to HSMCC, Maryland Dove will serve as the organization’s floating ambassador, flagship exhibition, and a key tool in its educational programming. And thanks to key design elements and a summer of testing and certification, the new ship is authorized to carry passengers by the U.S. Coast Guard, allowing HSMCC to take passengers for an on-the-water experience.
“We are so looking forward to having this exhibit,” said Regina Faden, executive director of Historic St. Mary’s City at the dock party celebration. We have educated about 500,000 students about early Maryland history and are looking forward to the ship helping us educate the next 500,000. We are very grateful.”
The public is invited to help honor the arrival of the new Maryland Dove at Historic St. Mary’s City on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Historic St. Mary’s City will open at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27, with the ship scheduled to sail in between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (weather permitting). After the ship’s arrival, there will be an 11:30 a.m. commissioning ceremony at the Margaret Brent pavilion, where the ship’s log will officially be given to the museum by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. The day continues with a ribbon cutting down at the Maryland Dove dock, officially welcoming guests aboard. Timed tours of the new vessel will take place from noon to 5 p.m. These tours will be registration only.
At 2 p.m, Naval Architect Iver Franzen, CBMM Shipyard Lead Rigger Sam Hilgartner and HSMC Captain Will Gates will lead a discussion about the design of the ship. This will take place inside the HSMC Visitor Center auditorium.
Visit the museum’s website at www.HSMCdigsHistory.org for ticket links and more information on the day’s activities.
Entrance to the museum and outdoor exhibits (including Maryland Dove) will be free for the event day.
To keep up with the ship as it moves into the next stage of its life, visit marylanddove.org
