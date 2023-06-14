DENTON — On June 9, a group of around 40 Caroline County residents gathered at the Health and Public Services building for the dedication of Caroline Behavioral Health's new mobile treatment unit, a gleaming new Ford F-550 bus that will help people who are struggling with drug addiction.
The Mobile Treatment Unit is run through a partnership of the University of Maryland and Caroline County Behavioral Health. This is the second bus in the county that travels all over bringing medicine and telemedicine to those trying to recover from substance abuse disorder. Having two buses gives the effort multi-county reach from Tilghman in Talbot County to Federalsburg in Caroline to Chestertown in Kent.
The people on board offer a friendly ear, do drug tests, give counseling services and connect the patient with a doctor. The drug tests are done so a doctor knows what is or isn’t in the patient’s system.
The bus has a room in the back where a full tele-health suite is set up. The patients talk directly to a doctor from the University of Maryland system. The doctor has the information from the urinalysis and can recommend treatment. The bus even has a hot spot for internet service so no rural district is out of touch.
At least one woman who was a patient of the bus was able to turn her life around.
“With the help of the team on their mobile treatment unit, I have come a long way to achieve success. I am stronger now and know a bunch of the strength I gained is due to them. Now I am privileged to be able to work alongside them as a peer recovery specialist for the University of Maryland. With this new role, I am now able to give back to a cause that has profoundly impacted my life,” Britney Marshall said.
Roger McKnight, the mobile treatment administrator, not only drives the bus, he used his skills as a former Air Force architectural engineer to design the layout inside the bus. He is the street-wise man who can relate to each person’s story. He helped start the program after years of service in both the addiction field but also working in the prison system.
The MTU meets people where they are. Church parking lots are popular.
“The churches have handed me the keys so they (staff members) are not required to be there," McKnight said. "That is the kind of relationship we have built over many years. Also the municipalities, police departments and the communities have given us 100% support.
"We start with walk ups. If a person walks up to this door and says they want help, before they leave nine times out of 10, we will have them with medication. They will be able to see a doctor, see a counselor. Whatever medical attention they need is right there. If they want help, that happens right then and there. We give out Narcan as well. We have saved four people with Narcan this week."
They use prescriptions for Suboxone and Vivitrol to help get addicts over their cravings.
McKnight recognized Dr. Eric Weintraub, who is a professor and psychiatrist, and his team at the University of Maryland. On the bus, they do the telemedicine visits, order blood work and contact pharmacies with prescriptions. Being able to see a live doctor right on the bus is one of the special services that makes the MTU successful.
The Caroline County Health officer is Robin Cahall.
“As a health officer I can not ask for a better group of individuals working in behavioral health. They go above and beyond every day. I just want to tell you how much I appreciate everything you do for this community where I was born and raised,” Cahall said.
She said it was difficult to secure the federal funding for the second mobile treatment unit through the Behavioral Health Administration. This MTU cost $314,000 and did not cost the county anything. She said the first bus, the purple bus, was HERSA ( Health Resources and Services Administration) funded and came in at $178,000.
“There is a great need, and they are doing amazing work. They have approximately 150 new clients every month. It is a whole combination of effort in order to prevent overdose deaths. Getting them the support — not just the medication piece, but also the mental health piece — is needed tremendously,” Cahall said.
Commissioners Larry Porter and Frank Bartz attended.
Porter said, “I can say on behalf of the commissioners we are committed to continuing to provide support. Behavioral health is important. It is a team effort and this is a great team.”
There was cake and refreshments after the unveiling. The new bus was laser drawn into the icing.
The Caroline County Behavioral Health office will move from the HAPS building to a new location on or after June 20. The new office will be located at 18 Denton Plaza, Denton. Both MTUs will continue to make their rounds.
If you need the Mobile Treatment Unit’s services you can call 410-479-1882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.