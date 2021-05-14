CAMBRIDGE — The Friends of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge have partnered with the Chronolog Citizen Science Project , an environmental monitoring website, to install a photo station at the observation platform along the refuge Wildlife Drive.
Visitors can place their smartphone in the photo station to capture an image of the marsh and then email it to the Chronolog website, which stitches the photos together to create a crowdsourced, time-lapsed video illustrating changes to the marsh over time. The Blackwater NWR video can be viewed at https://beta.chronolog.io/site/BWR101.
The station is near the confluence of the Little Blackwater River and the Blackwater River, tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. This location provides views of tidal marshes, forests, and shallow open water.
The refuge is impacted by sea level rise, which can drown tidal marshes and convert them to open water, as well as flood adjacent forests, kill trees, and create new tidal marshes. The Chronolog station engages visitors by allowing them to contribute their photos and witness how the ecosystem is changing over time.
