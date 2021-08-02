CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge has added two new officers to the ranks of the city’s police department in recent days.
One new officer took his oath on Friday evening, July 23, in a ceremony at City Hall with family and city officials present.
Alim Longe was set to begin his first shift at 8 p.m. after taking the oath administered by Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw with Commissioner Chad Malkus, Chief Mark Lewis and Capt. Louis Nichols.
Another new officer, Andrea Durant-Smith, took her oath on Wednesday, July 28, at the city’s Public Safety Building.
Longe’s mother, Omobola Olugboda, said he wanted to be a cop “all his life, since he was young.”
She said when Lounge graduated from elementary school to middle school, his yearbook entry said when he grew up, he would be a police officer.
“I’ve never had a police officer in my family. I’m going to be one,” he would say to her.
Durant-Smith enters service as the second African-American female in the agency’s history.
Other additions to the still understaffed department are expected, including lateral transfers and recruits currently in the police academy.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
