A new poll gives U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, a 45% to 39% over progressive Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur in their Eastern Shore centered congressional battle.
Washington College's Maryland Eastern Shore Poll surveyed 686 voters in the First Congressional District (which includes the Eastern Shore and some areas near Baltimore) and has a 4% margin of error.
Harris is seeking a seventh term in the U.S. House. Mizeur served in the Maryland House of Delegates and previously ran for governor in 2014.
The Mizeur campaign said the poll gives the progressive challenger some hope.
Harris has won with more than 60% of the vote in each election since 2012 including garnering 63.4% of the vote in 2020 against Democrat Mia Mason.
“The polling data released today confirms what we’ve been saying for months: This is a competitive race, and the momentum is on our side,” said Noah Habenstreit, Mizeur’s campaign manager. “Andy Harris, a six-term incumbent, is polling well under 50 percent just days before the election – an extremely weak position in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats by a significant margin.”
Mizeur has raised $2.62 million via her political network and experience, which included working former U.S. Senator and now Biden administration climate czar John Kerry. Mizeur has enjoyed support from LGBTQ groups as well as Democrats upset with Harris’ questioning of the 2020 presidential election results along with former President Donald Trump.
Harris, an anesthesiologist, has raised $1.85 million. His low-tax, conservative populist and anti-abortion rights stances play well the Republican base. Though, parts of the Eastern Shore for Joe Biden in the 2020 race and there have been some influxes from urban areas with voters who might prefer Mizeur’s progressive stances and support for abortion rights.
Still, Harris is favored to win with his current lead in the poll and GOP registration and expected turnout advantages nationally favoring Republicans.
Harris also opposed some COVID restrictions as well as mask and vaccine mandates. He opposes marijuana legalization and has been a focus of Democrats and activists focused on the Jan 6 Capitol riot.
In the Maryland governor’s race, Trump-backed Dan Cox has a 46% to 36% lead over Democrat Wes Moore in the First Congressional District.
But Moore — who was CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation in New York and has hosted shows on Oprah Winfrey's cable television network — has 28.3% lead over Cox statewide
“The Ballot Initiative on a Maryland Constitutional Amendment to legalize the use of Cannabis has overwhelming support, with 74% of likely 1st district voters in favor, 21% in opposition, and only 4% undecided,” according to a release on the poll from Washington College.
Maryland is poised to join the roster of U.S. states to legalize marijuana for recreational use.
