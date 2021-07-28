FEDERALSBURG — Lisa Alfaro has been appointed principal at Federalsburg Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year.
Alfaro holds a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Salisbury University and a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction Education from Delaware State University. She also has training in gifted education and educational leadership. In addition to elementary and middle school subjects, Alfaro also holds certifications for teaching exceptional children and exceptional children with disabilities.
Alfaro has spent her career to date in Delaware school districts. Her most recent position was in the Milford School District as the assistant principal at Banneker Elementary School from 2005 until 2021.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Derek Simmons said, “Mrs. Alfaro is an experienced educator who brings a wealth of talent and skill to this position. She is an excellent fit for Federalsburg, and we are happy to welcome her to the Caroline family.”
“I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to join the Federalsburg Elementary School team,” Alfaro said. “I look forward to learning more about the work being done and meeting the incredible students, staff, and community that make it such a special place.”
