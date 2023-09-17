EASTON — Grace Street, a new recovery community organization in Easton, invites the public to its open house, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The open house offers an opportunity to tour the new center, at 8626 Ocean Gateway; meet the team; learn about the center’s activities; and explore partnerships and collaborations. The center purchased the region’s first vending machine that provides Free Narcan, the life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication, along with test strips for fentanyl and Xylazine. Visitors are encouraged to take supplies home with them and share the location of this valuable community resource.
“Overdoses in Talbot County increased by 55% during the period from March 2022 to March 2023, and we need to do more to stop this senseless loss of life,” said Linda Kohler, executive director of Chesapeake Charities. “Sheriff Joe Gamble led the way when he started Talbot Goes Purple in 2017, and Grace Street is the next logical step to reconnect those struggling with addiction to a supportive community and a better way of life.”
Grace Street is the area’s first recovery community organization, which are a nationally recognized model that help bridge the gap between professional treatment and a successful life in long-term recovery through enhanced supports and services. Chesapeake Charities received a one-year grant from Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center to establish the Grace Street recovery community organization.
Easton’s center delivers an assortment of non-clinical, community-centered, peer recovery support services and care coordination, along with harm reduction resources; workforce training and development; youth programming; overdose prevention activities and resources; and support groups. The center helps people establish healthy lifestyles and reacclimate into society, while building recovery capital and working to reduce stigma often associated with addiction.
Grace Street serves people in Easton and Talbot County, and in neighboring counties across the Mid-Shore. Referrals are not necessary and services are free. The center is open weekdays 4-9 p.m. and weekends 2-7 p.m. Daytime hours vary. Anyone interested in volunteering, partnering or supporting this project can contact Kate Dulin, program director, at 410-690-7353 or visit GraceStreetRecovery.org.
