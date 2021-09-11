EASTON — A resolution to move the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the county courthouse lawn is scheduled to be introduced at Tuesday’s county council meeting.
The Talbot County Council’s agenda for its Sept. 14 meeting includes introduction of an administrative resolution “authorizing the relocation of the Talbot Boys statue.”
The new push could entail moving the controversial statue from Talbot County Courthouse lawn to another location, potentially in Virginia.
A potential landing spot for the Talbot Boys could be at the Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to activists involved in the monument issue. The Civil War battlefield site is operated by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
The idea of moving the Easton statue has been floated before with advocates for the removal indicating they would raise private funds for its relocation. Such a plan would move the monument from the courthouse lawn but preserve it on a Civil War history site.
The Talbot Boys monument honors local residents who fought for the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War. The controversial statue was erected in 1916. The monument has faced political pushes for its removal and the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union have sued Talbot County in federal court for its removal from public property.
There is also a competing resolution also scheduled to be introduced Tuesday for “completing and creation of a Civil War unity monument.” There have been proposals to create a companion “Union Boys” monument honoring those who fought for the Union during the Civil War. Other proposals have called for a unity statue to partner a new Union memorial with the existing Talbot Boys statue.
The expected new resolutions — especially the removal measure — are mobilizing activists on both sides of the Talbot Boys debate. Various groups are encouraging their members and supporters to contact the county council and to show up before and at Tuesday’s meeting at 6 p.m.
The council voted 3-2 last year not to remove the Confederate monument. Advocates for its removal say it is a symbol of slavery and white supremacy on the courthouse lawn. Defenders of the statue argue its removal is erasing history and its lessons. The courthouse lawn is located adjacent to the old slave market in Easton.
