CHESTERTOWN — Chestertown could soon welcome skateboarders back after previously passing ordinances prohibiting the sport. And a skate park may be in the works. Recently, town officials announced they want to host the skate zone at Gateway Park.
“To vitalize the town, we need youth,” Chair of the Chestertown Recreation Committee, Jim Bogden said.
During an unofficial meeting with Chestertown Recreation Committee members, on Aug. 15, Mark Mumford, retired resident, provided suggestions. He said he’s always been amazed at skateboarders, performing tricks in the parking lot.
Mumford envisioned Chestertown producing a skatepark similar to Goldsboro Municipal Park. While walking that path, he recorded on his phone some features that impressed him. As committee members Bogden, Frank Rhodes and Danielle Cudone huddled up, he showed them possible ideas to model for their future site.
“Goldsboro’s a town of probably 300 people, but it has a phenomenally laid out park,” he said, narrating the video.
The park consisted of a flybox, some transitions, (enabling skaters to move from ground position to vertical), a few rails and benches.
Mumford pointed out everything in the area’s designed to skate on. For example, the benches have metal coping on the edges so skateboarders can grind on them. Even the flower boxes have coping.
To get a skatepark in Chestertown, it’ll take money, and some politicking, Bogden acknowledged.
“It’s wonderfully isolated,” he told the Chestertown council during an earlier meeting in March. “Noise isn’t an issue. We’d love for that to become a center for young adults and older teens to be as active and loud as they want to be.”
He said it would make a great location for a skate park. The County’s five-year plan also has room for a skatepark, he noted. They might want to put one in Worton instead, he added. Wherever it’s built, he queried, whether it will work this time.
Rock Hall and Millington both hosted a skatepark at one time.
The first one was built at the Rock Hall Civic Center. It was shut down based on only a few people skating, and had problems with vandalism and litter. They sold their ramps to Millington during their building phase.
Millington Skatepark lasted longer, but ultimately, because the park was surrounded by neighbors, not very isolated, and rules could not be maintained, it was demolished in June of 2020.
In 2016, that park became a hot button issue. Former Millington Mayor C.J. Morales said, neighbors complained about park users’ foul language, suspected drug activity and unsupervised children.
According to an article in the Kent County News, now Millington Mayor Kevin Hemstock, who was a Millington councilman at the time, said he was in favor of the skateboard park when it was first built 15 years ago, “but it’s been a headache.”
In addition, Jo Manning, the Millington town administrator said the group responsible for the park did not enforce the rules like registration, payment of fee, and adult supervision requirement. In 2017-19, she said, the council talked about maintenance requirements. The next few years they found the numbers for insurance coverage, repairs/replacement and ongoing maintenance exceeded the cost of the original park.
Manning noted although the park was built to keep skateboarders off the streets, they returned.
The streets aren’t kind to skateboarders in the municipalities.
Millington’s Town Code, Chapter 50, declares it unlawful for any person to “ride, propel, or push or otherwise operate a skateboard or any similar vehicle on any public way, street, alley, sidewalk, parking lot, or public property.”
Betterton also had similar issues.
According to Betterton Town Administrator Tom Mogle, Betterton’s skateboard ordinance was established in 2001, then changed the next year to hold parents accountable for any misdeeds of the youth.
Chestertown, however, has never hosted a skate park, and the committee’s excited to try.
Bogden said for it to happen, the ordinance in Chestertown prohibiting skateboarding needs to be overturned.
Chapter 140 in the Chestertown Code of Ordinances reads: “It shall be unlawful for a person to operate, or cause to be operated, roller skates, scooters, skateboards, or sleds on the streets, highways, public parking lots, or other public areas designated for motor vehicle use within the town.
Skateboards aren’t permitted on the sidewalks either.
Despite these ordinances, and some past controversy, the committee is anticipating moving ahead. Plans are to walk Gateway Park with Mumford to get an idea of the space they’d be working with.
They’re calling for consultants.
Committee member Cudone said, “We did our research. What we gather is we need a core of dedicated skateboarders.” Bogden and Rhodes were in agreement.
“The most successful parks are designed from the bottom up, with active, interested users,” Bogden said.
They urged skateboarders to reach out to them to help with the design process.
Chestertown and Millington both are looking at Goldsboro for skatepark ideas. Manning mentioned Millington “decided to create some smaller scale challenges for boarders to use,” while they renovate Robvanary Park. They’ll be along the walking trail, somewhat similar to the existing park in Goldsboro.
Mogle said on a visit to France, he was struck by how skateparks brought families together.
“I thought it was a brilliant idea to incorporate modes of recreation like rollerblading, scooters, and bikes. This inclusivity expands use and avoids troublesome (mostly false) stereotypes. We need more activities that draw people together, remove stigmas, and allow younger generations to express themselves in ways they find meaningful.”
