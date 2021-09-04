ST. MICHAELS — The newest member of the Commissioners of St. Michaels has come under scrutiny for her affiliation with both a local interest group and the St. Michaels Business Association, but the commissioner is pushing back against the skeptics — arguing that her history of good Samaritanism, pro-business beliefs and support for resident life could help the town heal lingering divides.
Aida Khalil, the owner of Victoriana Inn, was sworn in on Aug. 25, temporarily replacing Jamie Windon, who had served on the town commission since 2014 but resigned on Aug. 6.
The seat will be held by Khalil until June of next year, when the position is up for re-election. Khalil is interested in selling her business and likely won’t be running for the spot next year.
The commissioners approached Khalil for the job, who readily accepted. Michael Bibb, the commission president, said several candidates were considered, but Khalil was “an obvious choice” to replace Windon, citing her humanitarian work with Syrian refugees and her community volunteerism.
Bibb said she was a “successful businesswoman, international humanitarian, and former member of the St. Michaels Planning Commission. She has a lengthy record of serving others and giving back to the community.”
But Khalil’s temporary appointment could help boost St. Michaels into the new direction it’s already headed in, which has wrangled the town in recent months. Concerned residents and business owners fear Windon was the last ally on the town commission in their camp, and Khalil’s appointment dissolves all opposition to the commissioners.
In her resignation letter, Windon cited “conflicts, controversies and recent events” that compelled her to step down. The former commissioner was often the sole no vote against policies the town has passed recently as it moves in a new direction that seeks to balance resident life with tourism and business. The St. Michaels commission fired longtime town manager Jean Weisman in June and cut tourism advertising spending.
Khalil is the the secretary of the St. Michaels Business Association (SMBA) and is also affiliated with the St. Michaels Action Committee (SMAC), a local interest group that has backed all of the commissioners on the town council.
Khalil sits in something of a gray zone, with many unsure of where she stands on the town’s new direction, given her affiliations with the pro-business group SMBA — and SMAC, an organization working since 2019 to maintain more fiscal responsibility from the local government.
In an interview, Khalil said she was supportive of the town’s new direction, including recent policies such as a $50,000 cut to the advertising budget and $60,000 of the fund held in reserve.
“I believe we have enough in there right now,” she said of the advertising budget. “I believe some of that money should go to pay back tourism extra expenses. ... It’s not fair to always put that on the residents. There has to be a healthy balance.”
Khalil is pushing for “a good balance between residents and businesses,” citing language recently used by Commissioners Tad DuPont and David Breimhurst. She also expressed concerns with trash, which DuPont has also frequently complained about.
“There’s so much garbage, it looks horrible,” she added. “So we need to keep our town looking good and working and livable. I want someone to come to our town and see how beautiful it is, not say, ‘Oh my god, there’s so much trash in the parks.’”
But Khalil, who first moved to the town 16 years ago, said she was also pro-business, and she is concerned about the “tension between residents and businesses.”
Khalil said she was confident that she could balance the two opposing camps that have sprung up in town: residents on one side, and business owners and pro-tourism allies on the other.
“I am a fair person and I’m active in the community. Anyone who knows me knows I am vocal, and no one can sway my judgement either way. I make my own decisions,” she said. “I am a resident and a business owner. I believe in keeping our businesses thriving. It’s the only way our town is going to succeed.”
Some residents and business owners are skeptical of her affiliation with SMAC and raise questions about whether she will actually support businesses and tourism.
Carol Parlett, a former president of SMBA, said Khalil could not choose both sides.
“What camp are you in? This camps seems very anti-business, anti-tourism. This camp is extremely pro-business,” she said. “You can’t be a Democrat and a Republican at the same time.”
Paulette Florio, a resident who is active in the community and who is supportive of tourism, went further, suggesting the commission picked Khalil on purpose to assist the town in its push for a new direction.
“She’s aligned with them before,” said Florio. “She’s a good friend.”
Bibb responded that he chose Khalil because she would offer a business perspective to the town, giving them a balance on the commission.
And Khalil has earned support from the community. Jeff Knapp, the head of the planning commission, voiced strong support for Khalil after she was sworn in. Khalil is a former member of the planning commission.
“I think you’ve made an excellent choice,” Knapp said. “I couldn’t be more pleased.”
When asked about her affiliation with SMAC, Khalil said she only signed on with them in 2019, when the organization first formed to combat plans for a new town hall and to protest former commissioner Bill Boos.
SMAC, which describes itself as “a collection of taxpayers dedicated to ensuring transparency and sound fiscal management” is still working to transform a town known for its tourism during the past 40 years.
SMAC’s head is activist John Novak. The organization and Novack backed Breimhurst, DuPont, Joyce Harrod and Bibb in the 2020 election, all of whom easily won election and are now pushing St. Michaels in a new direction.
Bibb said Breimhurst and Khalil were once active members of SMAC, and that the commission is only implementing changes that the public has long asked for.
“SMAC backed four candidates in last year’s election and they all won an overwhelming majority of the vote,” he said. “The public has spoken, giving our agenda a mandate which we are working hard to honor.”
Other residents are also concerned with Khalil iretaining her position as one of the three board members of SMBA, after her appointment to the commission.
Parlett, who has served as president of SMBA twice, said she is pressing for Khalil to either resign from the board of SMBA or step down from the town commission. The town is considering policies that will impact businesses, such as a business registration list and business fees, which Parlett said clearly puts Khalil in a bind.
“I see those two things as a conflict of interest because there are so many issues that are coming up that impact businesses. I don’t see how you can cut yourself in half,” said Parlett, who called Khalil “a good-hearted person. She’s helped Syrian refugees, she’s worked in Greece. But she needs to see this more clearly.”
Parlett called on the commissioners to ask Khalil to resign from either SMBA or the town commission.
In an emailed response, Bibb said he would not be asking Khalil to step down from SMBA or the commission.
“It’s hard to imagine why anyone would consider Commissioner Khalil’s affiliation with SMBA as a conflict,” he said. “The business community needs an active voice in government, and Commissioner Khalil is uniquely qualified to add that perspective to our discussions.”
For her part, Khalil said she helped restore SMBA during a time when it was threatened with dissolution, and that she believes in the organization and its mission.
“I am confident I can be on both boards without any conflicts,” she said in a follow up response via text message. “If the members find a issue or conflict of interest, then we can have it reviewed and I will recuse myself if needed. ... Again, my goal is to unite the town and see it thrive. Residents and businesses need to be united.”
