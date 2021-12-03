The Department of Public works not only made the signs but they also installed them with the help of Mayor Robert C. Willey. The signs that are on South Washington Street will be up until January first. Micah Risher, manager (on the ladder) and Maintenance Division Manager Mike Young (holding the ladder) made sure the signs were secure.
To honor Lord Sheldon Scott, nicknamed “Scotty,” the town affixed his name to several street signs on South Washington Street in Easton.
The Department of Public works not only made the signs but they also installed them with the help of Mayor Robert C. Willey. The signs that are on South Washington Street will be up until January first. Micah Risher, manager (on the ladder) and Maintenance Division Manager Mike Young (holding the ladder) made sure the signs were secure.
EASTON — Long time philanthropist and food security advocate Lord Sheldon “Scotty” Scott was honored today by Mayor Robert Willey and the Department of Public Works by erecting street signs in his honor. “Scotty’s Way” signs were put up on Dec. 2 at South Washington Street and Vine Street, South Street, Biery Street, Brookletts Avenue and East Earl Avenue. They will remain up until Jan. 1.
In the early morning, the Department of Public Works and the mayor got up on ladders to hang the signs.
Aside from running Lord Scott’s Furniture, across from the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Scott was a committed philanthropist who fed the poor and organized clothing drives. He fed thousands of people and worked with the local YMCA to host a food drop. He died in January of 2020, but his work lives on thanks to the efforts of The Rotary Club of Easton.
They are hosting “Operation Christmas Spirit” at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, which Scott had run for decades. One of Scott’s proteges is Lonnie Green, who is now a Rotary member taking up the effort.
“Lonnie Green is running a committee,” said Reza Jafari, president of the Rotary Club of Easton “They are collecting donations like food, toys and clothing. Lonnie is a product of (Scott’s) generosity.”
Mayor Robert Willey worked with Scott many times and wanted to do something to honor his charitable legacy.
“I worked with him on the annual dinner at the firehouse. He was outgoing. When he was working, he was chattering. He would feed a couple hundred people,” Willey said.
Scott rose above divisions of race and class to work with everybody.
“He really knew his neighborhood and their needs and he worked real hard to fulfill them,” Willey said.
Willey also said that Scott was so well received by the public that citizens wanted to find a way to honor him. Hence the sign idea was born.
People will think of Scott and his message of caring when they pass by his new signs on South Washington Street. People interested can also donate non-perishable food at the Easton Family YMCA.
