EASTON — The Talbot County Council’s three newest members and returning council president and vice president were sworn in to their four-year terms Monday, Dec. 5.
Roughly 100 people packed the auditorium at the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School to see the county’s new leadership sworn in.
After Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathi Dulin Duvall administered the oath of office to Chuck Callahan, Keasha Haythe, Pete Lesher, Lynn Mielke and Dave Stepp, the five took their first vote as a council: electing president and vice president.
Incumbent Council President Callahan and Council Vice President Lesher were reelected to their positions.
Callahan thanked his family and friends, outgoing Council Members Laura Price, Corey Pack and Frank Divilio, county staff and the residents of Talbot County for their support.
“Somebody that means a lot to me is the community — that’s why I’m standing here right now, it’s because you guys put me in this position,” he said. “You want me to lead, and we’ve got a phenomenal council that’s going to lead you for the next four years.”
“I really want to thank the community for all your hard work, everything you’ve done to help us get in this position, and I’m going to work very hard for you, that’s for sure,” he continued.
Keasha Haythe made history Monday evening as the first Black woman elected to the Talbot County Council.
“I stand on the shoulders of many women that were elected before me: Nancy Clem, Hilary Spence, Laura Price — they all were women elected to the County Council, and I stand on their shoulders being elected,” she said.
“I don’t have a shoulder to stand on being the first African American female elected to the County Council,” Haythe added as the audience burst into applause.
Haythe thanked God, her family, county staff and her supporters for helping her along the way and said she looked forward to mentorship from the incumbent council members.
Lesher congratulated the new council members and commented on the special nature of Talbot County, clearly distinguished from surrounding jurisdictions, he said.
He spoke on the responsibility that the council has in protecting Talbot County as a whole, especially in combating pressures for sprawl development, preserving traditional agriculture, retaining a competitive workforce and providing affordable housing, and committed to working with municipalities to address the challenges facing the county.
“I will treat my honorable colleagues on this council, our staff and every single member of the public that I come into contact with with the dignity and respect due to every person. I will seek to as much transparency and openness as the law and best practices allow,” Lesher said. “I will attempt to respond to every constituent who reaches out to me, and believe me, this is sometimes a daunting task when we have a hot issue at hand. I will pledge you my intelligence, my hard work, to learn the issues and act on them to the best of my ability.”
Echoing Lesher, Mielke opened with “What Pete said,” drawing laughs from the audience. A first-time council member, she thanked friends and supporters for their help through the election and said she was looking forward to serving the county to the best of her ability.
Stepp opened with a Bible verse: with God, all things are possible, he said, giving his victory to God while thanking his family for their support in what he called a “16-month job interview.”
“There’s one word that I’ve used throughout this entire process, and that’s the word ‘heartwarming,’” he said. “This has been an amazing journey, I’d like to thank everyone who put their heart and soul into helping me achieve this, all volunteers, everyone who cast a vote — and even those who didn’t, I intend to serve you as well.”
The ceremony closed with a benediction from Grace Lutheran Church Rev. Jonathon Moyers.
The new Talbot County Council will conduct its first meeting together on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.