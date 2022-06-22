EASTON — The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed Dfc. William Colin Barnett.
Barnett attended Easton middle and high schools before joining the United States Marine Corps in 2009, where he served for four years, including a deployment to Afghanistan. After an honorable discharge from the military, Barnett took up residence in North Carolina where he attended East Carolina University, obtaining a degree in criminal justice.
After graduation, Barnett contacted Sheriff Joe Gamble, who knew him from his youth and asked if Gamble would write a recommendation letter to the Chief of Police for Greenville City Police Department, North Carolina.
Gamble gladly wrote the letter, but commented to the Chief of Police, “My only regret is that Mr. Barnett isn’t coming home to join the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.”
Barnett served the citizens of the City of Greenville as a K-9 officer for the police department until he and his family decided to return home to Talbot to be closer to their families.
In January, Barnett joined the 88th session of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy at Wor-Wic Community College, graduating third overall out of 25 candidates.
Barnett lives in Talbot County with his wife and son, soon to be joined by the newest member of their family later this year.
“We are thrilled that Colin and his family are back home in Talbot County and even more excited to have them in our family at the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office,” Gamble said.
Barnett began patrolling Talbot County with his field training instructor on Monday, June 20.
