ST. MICHAELS — The Town of St. Michaels will make changes to the weekly refuse service beginning in January 2022. Curbside refuse service will change from Tuesday to Monday each week with the first service occurring on Monday, Jan. 10. In addition, the town will be contracting with Republic Services to provide the service. Recycling, brush and bulk pickup services will remain the same.
As a result of the changes, the curbside pickup process will become more automated. To support the automation, one large 96-gallon wheeled refuse container will be delivered to each residential and commercial unit on Jan. 3 or Jan. 4. The new wheeled refuse containers must be used for weekly curbside pickup service. Other containers cannot be emptied using the automated system.
The new wheeled containers must be placed with the wheels positioned on the property side of the container or in a “wheels to the curb” position for emptying by the automated truck. Additional containers can be provided for a $25 monthly fee. Individuals or businesses needing an additional containers should contact the town office at 410-745-9535.
Included with the container delivery will be an operational brochure that will provide an annual schedule and further details about refuse, recycling, brush and bulk pickup services in St. Michaels.
There will be no cost for the service unless an additional container is requested.
Questions may be directed to the town office at 410-745-9535.
