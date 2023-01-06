New viewing deck opens at Pickering Creek

EASTON — Pickering Creek Audubon Center’s new Eleven Eagles Viewing Platform is a small deck overlooking an 11-acre wetland that is part of the Center’s 80-acre wetland complex.
The creation of the platform was supported by the Talbot Bird Club of the Maryland Ornithological Society. The Bird Club’s gift was thanks to several gifts to the Bird Club including a planned gift from the estate of Chandler Robbins. Robbins, co-author of “Birds of North America: A Guide to Field Identification” spent much of his life in Maryland and was a fixture around ornithology.
Talbot Bird Club members are regular visitors to the Center. The Bird Club and Pickering Creek share an interest in encouraging people to connect to the outdoors through birdwatching. During construction 11 eagles soared past in a single afternoon, leading to its naming.
The platform improves views of this particular wetland, which was previously often obscured by cattails. Great for hiding birds, not good for seeing them! The extra elevation of the platform offers the opportunity to set up a tripod for scope viewing as well as that extra bit of height needed to see the wetland in its entirety.
This wetland often features teal, mallard, black ducks and other ducks in the winter and snowy egrets and other herons the rest of the year. The short walk from the main trail to the platform has spectacular blooming ironweed, tickseed sunflower, golden rod in late summer and early fall.
Pickering Creek Audubon Center is open daily in the winter from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trails around the wetland complex can have standing water in winter and spring; waterproof boots are recommended. For the latest visit https://pickeringcreek.org/visit/planning-a-visit/.
