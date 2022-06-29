DENTON — Maryland Business Roundtable for Education’s second graduating class of Next Generation Scholars from North Caroline High School and Colonel Richardson High School serves over 500 students in grades 10-12. The Next Generation Scholars program enhances education and career awareness as well as college completion for high school students with a demonstrated financial need.
Caroline County is unique in that itis the only county participating in MBRT that has the program accessible in both of the district’s high schools. Of those 500 plus underserved students, approximately 180 are seniors. Morgan Cox, MBRT’s Next Generation Scholars coordinator for Caroline County, splits her time between the two schools and through the program helps facilitate career tours, college visits and mock interviews.
During the spring semester, students participated in a hiring fair hosted by Caroline Economic Development with 13 area business including Caroline County Public Schools and DART transportation. Caroline does present a challenge in that the majority of companies are smaller and therefore have fewer positions to offer, Nona Carroll, chief strategy officer with MBRT, noted.
“There is a great partnership with the schools and MBRT,” Carroll added, saying students can visit their MBRT advisor during class time.
“It is important that they see college as an option, not just shut it out because they didn’t have a parent attend college or are concerned that they don’t have finances or resources available to help prepare them for the next stage in life,” she said, noting a key part of the program is to help students take advantage of the Howard P. Rawlings Guaranteed Access Grant opportunity.
Two amazing scholars from MBRT’s second graduating class of Next Generation Scholars, who are focused on their future and their journey ahead, will be attending college in Maryland for little to no cost thanks, in part, to this grant award and other financial aid.
North Caroline High School 2022 graduate Nicholas Oechsler will attend the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in the fall to study aeronautical science while he works toward earning his commercial pilot license.
“Just in case I lose my passion for flying, I want to get a degree that will help me later on,” said Nicholas, who already has a student pilot license. “I want job security, and I could design planes or help engineer the way they fly with a degree in aeronautical science.”
Though Nicholas was accepted to the “Harvard of the Skies” in Florida, he passed up that college to stay in state.
“The financial aid package was a really important factor in my decision-making,” Nicholas said. He will be paying little to nothing for his tuition thanks in part to his Howard P. Rawlings Guaranteed Access Grant award. “In addition to tuition, there are a lot of out-of-pocket fees for plane rentals, gasoline, licensing, and headsets, and the money I’m saving by staying in state will give me a lot more opportunity.”
When he is licensed to fly, his first flight will be to Austria to visit family, he said.
As color guard captain, Ashleigh Gosnell, NCHS class of 2022 graduate, understands what it means to work hard.
Taking her leadership skills to Stevenson University, “Not everyone gets to be captain,” Ashleigh said, “I wanted to be the leader but also prove to myself that I am good enough.”
Similar to how the color guard interprets music the marching band is playing, Ashleigh plans to study psychology where she will learn to interpret verbal and nonverbal cues.
“I want to help people and also help break the stigma of seeking mental health support,” she said.
Ashleigh’s college tuition costs will be supplemented by her color guard scholarship and the Howard P. Rawlings Guaranteed Access Grant award.
“Next Generation Scholars helped me realize that I wanted to go to college and kept me on track throughout the whole process,” she said.
