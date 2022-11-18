The Washington Commanders will pay a $250,000 fine and will refund season ticket holder deposits under a settlement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.
The state prosecutor announced the agreement with Pro-Football Inc. (the parent company of the Commanders who were previously the Washngton Redskins).
“The Washington Commanders (formerly the Washington Redskins) collected security deposits from season ticket holders and other purchasers of tickets for seats in luxury suites,” the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said in a press release. “Under its contracts with ticketholders, the team was required to return the deposits within 30 days after their contracts for seat licenses expired or were terminated. The Commanders did not return the deposits to consumers unless they requested the return in writing.”
Frosh’s office accused the National Football League franchise of violating the contracts and state consumer protection rules.
“For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Today’s settlement will require the team to return the monies owed to consumers. The Commanders will pay a penalty, and they will be enjoined from engaging in similar practices in the future.”
The NFL team has agreed to refund outstanding security deposits and to not misled ticket buyers about refunds going forward. Maryland officials said they were tipped to the business practice in April by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in April.
The settlement is the latest problem for Commanders owner Daniel Snyder who faces continued scrutiny over the team’s workplace culture and treatment of women employees and the team’s cheerleaders. The team — which changed its name from the Redskins — is also exploring a potential sale of the franchise.
