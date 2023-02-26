CHESTERTOWN — Carol Niemand of Rolling Road, Chestertown, was one of the honorees inducted into the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame for 2022.
The induction ceremony and luncheon was held on Oct. 20, 2022, at Ten Oaks Ballroom in Clarksville. Each inductee received a membership certificate, MSCHF lapel pin and copy of the “Blue Book” that includes the name, picture and a brief summary of volunteer service for each of the 2022 honorees. A copy of the “Blue Book” is kept in the archives at the Langsdale Library, University of Baltimore.
The MSCHF is a private, all volunteer organization that has been functioning since 1987. The sole purpose of the organization is to publicly recognize and honore each year individual senior citizens who are at least 65 years of age, living in Maryland, who have performed outstanding service in their communities.
Niemand was recognized for her work with Shrewsbury’s Vacation Bible School, supervising the construction of wooden flower boxes planted by children attending and then placed at local schools. Niemand also facilitated the African American Revolutionary War Art Exhibit, led by three eighth grade student artists under a grant through the Kent County Cultural Alliance.
Volunteering alongside members of the American Legion, local businesses and churches, and Minary’s Dream Alliance, before and during the COVID pandemic, Niemand worked to pack and deliver food to the unhoused at two local motels.
The nomination letter to MSCHF also references Niemand’s work under the auspices of Shrewsbury Church, to begin a “homeless initiative at the Driftwood Motel” with the goal of creating a 24 hour homeless shelter in Kent County. “Ms. Niemand is committed to impacting the lives of the less fortunate who cross her path,” continued the nomination letter.
Niemand said there were many who contributed to her receiving this recognition, “Without you, I would not be getting this award ... I often refer to you collectively as the ‘Gang’, but you are truly ‘Accidental Saints’ ... I rely on each of you to form the base so that our work together creates a total package that won’t collapse.”
“I am grateful, beyond words, to everyone and all the wonderful work we have been able to do together and the fun and friendships made along the way ... It’s making a difference in the lives of everyone we’ve helped,” Niemand concluded.
