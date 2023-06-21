DENTON — Angel Perez, president and CEO of Caroline Pride, appeared before the Caroline County Commission during the press and public comment period of the June 6 meeting to express his disappointment that the commissioners declined to proclaim June Pride Month.
Organizations and individuals can request proclamations from the county commissioners by filling out an application on their website, according to Kaleigh Leager, executive assistant to the commissioners. The commissioners then review the requests. If a commissioner chooses to sponsor a request, then the board issues the proclamation. No one sponsored the request for a Pride Month proclamation this year, which Perez called “shocking.”
The commissioners in 2022 did proclaim June as Pride Month. The rainbow lights at the courthouse and the proclamation provided a ray of hope for the local LGBT community, Perez said.
Nationally Pride Month is intended to promote equity, dignity, protection and freedom for LGBT citizens.
“All we ask for is respect … to be treated the same as other people in the community,” Perez said.
In Caroline, an estimated 6,000 residents are part of the LGBT community, he said.
“I like always to have a community where everyone can be respected and included regardless of their sexual orientation … or the color of their skin or whatever,” Perez said. He said he didn’t expect his speech to change their minds but asked the commissioners to “keep in mind that we are a part of this community as well.”
Commission President J. Travis Breeding thanked Perez for coming in and expressing his concern.
“I certainly do not want to see anyone disparaged or treated unfairly or disrespectfully,” he said.
Breeding went on to say, “My opinion is that it’s not the business of Caroline County to be involved in a personal choice that someone makes, and I just feel like it’s not government’s role.”
He said the commissioners were there to protect everyone’s rights.
Perez responded, “It’s not a choice for me to be gay. I was born this way.”
“I’m staying out of it,” Breeding said.
Commissioner Larry Porter said he thought a lot of people were upset about Pride Fest being held Memorial Day weekend.
Perez said Pride Fest was on a Saturday; Memorial Day was the last Monday in May; he didn’t see a problem with the timing.
He and Porter bickered briefly until Breeding interrupted and thanked Perez again for coming.
“The message is you have the freedom to live your life how you want to live your life,” Breeding said. “And we, me, I am not going to get involved in that.”
