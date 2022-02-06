APG Media of Chesapeake’s inaugural editions of the Women to Watch magazine launched in March 2021, representing each of its three regions including the Upper Chesapeake, Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.
The second annual Women to Watch nomination period ends on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced in print in March.
EASTON — The second edition of Women to Watch Eastern Shore — sponsored by APG Media of Chesapeake — will be featured in The Star Democrat in March.
The new Women to Watch magazine will spotlight the work, dedication, talents and community service of women on the Mid-Shore who lead in their respective fields and who embody strength, leadership and integrity for our community.
APG Media of Chesapeake invites readers to nominate and vote for these women who exemplify excellence, both navigating their career path and as community leaders. The nomination period closes at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
These are the women who are breaking stereotypes to positively impact our world today while inspiring future generations.
Nominate your favorite trailblazer and leader soon; the nomination portal stardem.com/womentowatch2022 will be open until Tuesday, Feb. 9, and will close for nomination acceptances at 11:59 p.m.
A committee composed of community members and internal APG Media of Chesapeake employees will then consider nominees for inclusion into the 2022 Women to Watch magazine inserted into The Star Democrat.
The criteria for that process includes nominees’ community service, professional accomplishments and entrepreneurship as well as their work with mentoring and inspiring others.
These extraordinary women will be highlighted in the magazine. One nominee will have a video produced about her work that will debut in April. To view last year’s video, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntGO1UD13 s&t=58s.
For more information on this program please contact Betsy Griffin at APG Media of Chesapeake by phone, 443-239-0307, or email, bgriffin@chespub.com.
