EASTON — Nominations for an appointment to the Talbot Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee.
The appointment will be for a term to expire July 3, 2027, and will fill the expired term of Lewis Smith. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, Maryland 21401.
Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. Nomination forms are available at the office of Shannon Dill, Extension Educator, 28577 Mary’s Court, Suite 1, Easton, MD 21601. Forms may also be picked up at the Talbot Soil Conservation District, 28577 Mary’s Court, Ste. 3, Easton, MD 21601. Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee by June 7. The form is available online at www.mda.maryland.gov (click on Conservation, then committees).
A supervisor must be a resident of the district. District boundaries are the same as county boundaries. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors, and have a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources.
