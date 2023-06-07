DENTON — Nearly 250 members of the Class of 2023 processed into Bulldogs Stadium promptly at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, accompanied by the North Caroline High School band playing "Pomp and Circumstance."
They were cheered on by family and friends who attended the school’s 64th annual Commencement Exercises. Faculty members and administrators in their college regalia sat before the stage set up on the football field.
Along with the 80-degree temperature and a gentle breeze, a haze from the Canadian wildfires muted the sun’s glare.
Guest speaker Charles Huff Jr., NCHS alumnus and head football coach of Marshall University, a Division 1 school in Huntington, West Virginia, inspired graduates with life lessons and advice.
“Ultimately, if you can do … four things — have a positive attitude, compete in everything you do, have a great work ethic and be disciplined — you will be successful in whatever it is you choose to do,” Huff said.
Holding up a $100 bill, he reminded students that, no matter how much the bill was folded and crumpled, it wouldn’t lose its value.
“Don't ever lose your value,” Huff told the graduates. “You are somebody. (It) doesn't matter if the world folds you up, crumples you up, steps on you, tears you up. You got value. You are somebody and you can be a champion in life. Go be great. Go Bulldogs.”
A color guard comprised of members of the school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program stood at attention as graduation coordinator Olivia Blades led the Pledge of Allegiance and Haley Wondrash, vice president of Rhythm of the Ridge, sang the national anthem.
Also sharing remarks at the commencement ceremony were Principal Matthew Spiker, Superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools Dr. Derek Simmons, CCPS Board of Education President Richard Barton, Valedictorian Lillian Thornton, Salutatorian Veronica Crenshaw and Class of 2023 President Macy Brandt.
Spiker welcomed the graduates by reminding them to “always remember where you came from,” and three things — “a kind heart, a stout work ethic and a positive outlook — will allow you to move forward, thrive and succeed in this world.”
Adapting to changes caused by the COVID pandemic, “the past four years have involved commitment, dedication and a lot of perseverance,” Brandt said.
Thornton thanked those who helped her achieve success. “The past 13 years of our school lives have taught us that life is painful at times,” she said. “Life is filled with everyday obstacles that become weary and painful after a while. I know that my experience is limited, but every problem that I've overcome is because someone has been there to help me grow through it.”
She credited her experience running cross country and her coach for pushing her beyond what she thought she could accomplish, and encouraged her fellow graduates.
“Growth is the act of not giving up. It is a persistent process of trying over and over and over again and failing miserably until you finally accomplish it,” Thornton said. “My fellow classmates, I encourage each and every one of you to find the beauty within the pains of life and grow in that beauty. I challenge you to be persistent in your lives. And in the moments when life gets tough, push yourself past the boundaries and prove to yourself that you can accomplish the impossible.”
Barton, who is CEO of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation, lives in Denton and has two sons and two stepdaughters, one of whom, Elizabeth Eigenbrode, is a member of the NCHS Class of 2023.
Barton said the stage graduates were about to cross signified a starting line as well as a finish line. “You'll find that throughout your life, moving into new chapters will happen continually, whatever comes next. That's a certainty and that's a wonderful thing. Embrace it,” he said.
“Remember, in your darkest hour you're never alone,” Barton said. “Tomorrow is coming the sun will come up. So walk with pride. You earned this moment to cross the finish line; you worked hard to get here. And then step across that starting line into your very bright future. Go boldly, Bulldogs.”
Simmons recognized two graduates entering the Armed Forces. Brianna Maybury enlisted in the U.S. Army, and Arnoldo Scharon joined the U.S. Marine Corps. “I want to thank you both for your commitment to protect our freedoms and your dedication to others before self,” he said.
Referring to a New York Times bestseller, “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by career Navy SEAL Admiral William H. McRaven, Simmons suggested each graduate choose a “swim buddy.”
“Every Navy SEAL has a swim buddy, a person who always swims beside you is always ready to provide you with air if you run out, untangle your lines if you're caught under a ship and fend off unwanted visitors,” Simmons said. “Don't we all need someone who fits the description of a Navy SEAL swim buddy?
“It is that person who tells you the hard truth when you need to hear it. They know when to speak. They know when to console, when to chastise, when to joke, when to harass and when to follow. Sometimes they give you tough love, the kind of love that you need when you're about to do the wrong thing or just can't get out of your own way. They hold you accountable, stand beside you in good times and bad, rejoice in your wins and support you through your losses. And just as importantly they expect the same thing from you. That person is your swim buddy,” Simmons said.
Spiker announced special awards, the first of which was the NCHS Citizenship Award. Three students chosen by the entire staff exemplified “leadership, school and community involvement, honesty, integrity, merit and responsibility,” he said. “They are not chosen based on grades, test scores, athletics or special talents. These students were chosen because of their generosity of spirit and service.” Winning the award were Jaeden Warner, Kaitlyn Eaton and Alayna Stafford.
The NCHS Presidential Award winner was Dontay Warner.
In addition to Thornton and Crenshaw, graduating in the top 5% of their class were Skyler Britton, Emma Dansker, Kaitlyn Eaton, Christopher Ireland, Abigail Lorenc, Camilla DePasquale, Hailey Porter, Lillian Welch, Ashlynn Pinder, Schuyler Clark, Mireya Ixlaj-Fuentes, Avalon Robuck, Lilly Koenig and Rebecca White.
Spiker certified the diplomas and Assistant Principal Jeannie Necessary assisted him as Simmons awarded diplomas and shook hands with the graduates.
After the graduates received their diplomas, Lillian Williams led them in turning their tassels. The ceremony ended with the band playing “Sweet Caroline.”
“This may seem like a hard goodbye for us all, but as Winnie the Pooh says, ‘How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,’” Thornton said, as she concluded her speech. “Take a moment to smile and congratulate the person sitting next to you. And if you haven't met them, now is a great time to introduce yourself. And once this graduation is over, make sure to give an extra big hug to your parents guardians or whoever it is that helped you get to this point. Congratulations, Class of 2023.”
