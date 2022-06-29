Superintendent of Schools Dr. Derek Simmons, left, front, along with school board members, teacher Melissa Mahoney and Principal Matt Spiker, congratulate Macy Brandt, Leslie Casio and Bailey Thayer, North Caroline High School’s Future Business Leaders of America.
DENTON — Members of North Caroline High School’s Future Business Leaders of America were recognized at the June board of education meeting for successfully competing in the virtual Maryland State Leadership Conference.
Macy Brandt placed fourth in Business Financial Planning, and Leslie Monter Casio and Bailey Thayer placed fifth in Public Service Announcement.
In addition, Macy Brandt is eligible to represent NCHS at the National Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer.
All three students attended the board meeting and were joined by their advisor, teacher Melissa Mahoney, and Principal Matt Spiker.
FBLA-PBL inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The concept for Future Business Leaders of America was developed in 1937 and the first high school chapter was chartered in Tennessee in 1942. In 1958, the first collegiate chapter of Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) was chartered in Iowa. The FBLA-Middle Level division was started in 1994 for students in grades 5-9. The Alumni & Professional Network, to be established in 2021, is rooted in the former Professional Division (originally the Alumni Division), which began in 1979.
