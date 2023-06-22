HURLOCK — On June 1 commencement ceremonies brought red robed seniors to the stage at North Dorchester High School. The new auditorium was packed full of parents, teachers and extended families to celebrate the accomplishments of these students. Some students were headed to work, some to the armed forces and some to secondary schools. All embodied the hope of achieving this day’s goal.
Brianna Purnell walked in first of her class as the valedictorian. She was followed by salutatorian Allison Price. Both young women are going on to study nursing. There was a friendly recognition of a good competition between them.
“I want to attend Chesapeake College to further my program of study to become a OB/GYN registered nurse. I have been studying hard since elementary school. I have always been really driven academically and my parents have always pushed me academically,” Purnell said. “I am the first in my family to attend college. Anything with human bodies comes naturally to me. My family is really proud of me. Really happy.”
From the lectern, she said, “While our whole future is facing us, tonight we can take a pause to show our gratitude to those who have supported us in this journey and to relish the fact that we have made it.”
Price said, “I was 1/100th of a point from being valedictorian, but I am OK with it. She deserves it. She does great in school. I plan to attend Stevenson University for four years in nursing. I want to be a nurse practitioner. Either be a travel nurse or something in trauma, because those are both exciting. I think my family is really happy for me that I am finally graduating. My mother is going to be in tears by the end of this.”
Senior Class Presidnt Adrian Todd was composed and funny as he delivered opening remarks.
“There is a saying that says, ‘All I really need to know I learned in kindergarten.’ I wished this was the case because I don’t recall needing algebra or statistics in kindergarten,” Todd said.
He went on to sing the “Itsy, Bitsy Spider” song and use it as a metaphor for resilience. After all the obstacles the class faced, like COVID-19 and virtual learning and this being the first real year they could use their new building. He thanked the teachers and parents for seeing the sunshine in them — even when they couldn’t see it themselves.
Principal David Stofa welcomed Dorchester County Council members, Rob Kramer, William Nichols, Ricky Travers, Lenny Pfeffer and Mike Detmer; Sen. Johnny Mautz; Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes; Del. Tom Hutchinson; and Del. Chris Adams.
In her address as salutatorian, Price said, “There’s a special place for what high school has taught me (it’s not in my heart but it’s somewhere). High school is full of new experiences. It’s basically a four-year experiment, figuring out who you want to be, what you want to do and how you’re going to get there.”
She said someone at work told her to do hard now and easy will come later.
Senior Class Vice President Jaloni Watson introduced the guest speaker Shannon Bone, a teacher and coach at NDHS, who noted this was the first class to be in the new building.
“We all grew and learned together. You should be so incredibly proud of the remarkable success stories that got you to this milestone moment. If I could share a bit of wisdom that goes to the heart and soul of the Class of 2023, it is to have big dreams but to always have bigger actions. It is from our inner ecosystems that our actions truly grow from. Take action to create the space you need to thrive and survive. Cultivate the space that you wish to see in the world. Speak up and take action for those in need. Finally, I insist that you find and prioritize balance above all else. It is easy to fall victim to the rat race that tricks us into thinking we are a part of it. You have one wild and precious life,” Bone said.
The Merit Scholar Award is only given to 5% of students in Maryland. NDHS students who received this are Milan Jiggetts, Alison Price, Brianna Purnell, Leonardo Ramirez, Melissa Sullivan and Sydney Weir. The William R. Wheatley National Student of the Year Award went to Milan Jiggetts. The Patricia H. Hopkins Memorial Award went to Avlynn Bennett. The Willie James Sydnor Memorial Scholarship Award went to Chloe Lord and Milan Jiggetts.
Stofa noted the class received $3,709,527 in scholarships
He said in closing, “Service to others is a powerful force that can transform individuals and communities alike. It has the power to create positive change, bridge divides, and foster understanding and empathy.”
With that all the students filed out and got in a circle in the courtyard. Todd instructed everybody with a 1, 2, 3 and the mortar boards went flying into the sunset lit sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.