Nothing found after bomb-detecting dogs search KCHS

Five bomb-detecting dogs searched the interior of Kent County High School and its premises on Monday night, Dec. 6, and nothing was located, according to a news release from Kent County Public Schools.
WORTON — At the end of the school day Monday, Dec. 6, the Kent County High School administration was alerted of a potential bomb threat at the school, according to a news release that was emailed by Kent County Public Schools at 7:23 p.m. Monday.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead in the investigation at this time and is working hand-in-hand with the KCPS administration.
With coordination from the Maryland State Police and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the sheriff's office arrived at KCHS with five bomb-detecting dogs to assess the situation and clear the building of any potential threat, according to a follow-up news release at 8:37 p.m. Monday.
The dogs thoroughly searched the exterior and interior of the building and nothing was found, according to a spokesperson for KCPS.
The search concluded at about 8:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday morning, the KCSO will provide additional police presence to ensure the safety of students.
The school system's release said it will continue to keep parents and the community updated.
