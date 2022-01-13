Dorchester County Office Building

Dorchester County’s Office Building and other county offices reopened to the public Sept. 9. Appointments are recommended.

 PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER

CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council will meet in closed session to conduct interviews at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan 14, in Room 110 of the County Office Building in Cambridge.

Dorchester County Offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18.

