CHESAPEAKE CITY — Ofc. Jacob Gerczak of the Maryland Natural Resources Police is gaining a stellar reputation for being at the right place at the right time — and for taking swift action to save the lives of those at risk.
Gerczak, a five-year NRP veteran, prevented a woman from jumping off the Chesapeake City Bridge in late December, marking the second time in two months that that law enforcement officer stopped a suicide attempt in Cecil County, the agency reported Jan. 12.
In the most recent incident, Gerczak was on patrol near the Chesapeake City Bridge at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, when he noticed a woman leaning over the bridge's safety railing, police said. Believing that the woman might be suicidal, based on her actions, the officer turned his patrol vehicle and approached her, police added.
"As Cecil County Emergency Services also arrived on the scene, Officer Gerczak could see the woman was distraught and crying. As he approached her, the officer calmly asked if they could talk. Fortunately, the woman was open to discussion and confided that she was depressed. The officer convinced her to step away from the railing and walk to his patrol vehicle to continue their conversation. As the woman stepped away from the barrier, she became very emotional," an NRP spokesperson said.
Gerczak remained supportive, and, after a lengthy conversation, the woman hugged and thanked him, the spokesperson said, adding the woman told him she had "planned to jump from the bridge."
After Gerczak reassured the woman and offered other helpful resources to her, she was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, police reported.
“Officer First Class Gerczak has shown true dedication as an NRP officer. His commitment to protecting Maryland’s citizens is invaluable,” NRP Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said. “NRP is grateful (for) compassionate and dedicated officers in our agency that would put their lives on the line to save another.”
Two months earlier, Gerczak rescued a different suicidal woman after she had jumped into the chilly waters of the Bohemia River, south of Chesapeake City.
That incident occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Oct. 31, when Gerczak, while on routine patrol, noticed a woman standing at the end of a pier overlooking the Bohemia River — a scene that registered odd to him.
Moments later, the woman jumped from the pier into the river, police said. Gerczak left patrol vehicle and sprinted to the end of the pier, where he could see that the woman’s head was barely above water, that her eyes were shut and she was struggling to breathe, police added.
Gerczak sprang into action.
“In full uniform, (Gerczak) immediately dove into the rough waters of the Bohemia River. And as he swam closer to the woman and grabbed hold of her, she told him she no longer wanted to live. Gerczak was determined to save her from making a disastrous decision,” an NRP spokesperson outlined at the time.
While in the cold water at high tide for about 15 minutes, Gerczak reminded the woman that her family and friends did not want anything tragic to happen to her and that he, too, wanted her to live and that he was there to help, according to police.
Holding the woman, Gerczak swam back to the pier and then removed her from the water, police said. As the woman became more aware of what had just happened, police said, she started to cry.
“He continued to comfort and communicate with her until local emergency personnel arrived to provide her with medical attention,” the NRP spokesperson said, adding that Gerczak is grateful that he was “at the right place at the right time to save a life.”
Baker had recognized Gerczak for his heroic effort two months ago, too, commenting, “We are fortunate to have selfless officers in our agency that would put their lives on the line to save others. I commend Officer First Class Gerczak for his selfless and swift action that literally saved a woman’s life.”
Following that rescue, Governor Larry Hogan issued a Governor’s Citation for Gerczak’s bravery the NRP reported.
Anyone contemplating suicide is urged to seek help by calling the Maryland Helpline at 1-800-422-0009 or dial 211 and select option 1 or or text 898-211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.