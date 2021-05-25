NRP trying to identify woman found in water at Sandy Point State Park

SANDY POINT — Maryland Natural Resources Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was pulled from the Chesapeake Bay Sunday, May 23, at Sandy Point State Park.
NRP said officers were called around 1:38 p.m. for an unresponsive woman who was pulled from the water. She was taken to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police said.
Witnesses told police they didn’t see any friends or family with the victim while she was at the beach.
NRP described the woman as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, 30 to 35 years old, 5’2” tall and weighing 117 pounds.
She has numerous tattoos, including a full sleeve tattoo on her right arm: angel praying on upper arm, flowers mid arm and an angel on the lower part of her arm; “Livestrong” with a star next to it on her stomach; “Rekha” on her left upper chest; a hummingbird with “Rekha” below it on her left upper, outer arm; what might be a 30 or an Om symbol on her left wrist; Chinese writing on her lower back; and what might be a flower on her upper back.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Leonard at 443-775-9692 or dispatchers at 410-260-8888.
