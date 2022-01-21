EASTON — Oasis Church in Easton recently donated 29 kits to the Talbot County Department of Social Services to provide the necessary resources for children of all ages and gender who transition to foster care. Rolling luggage was donated for middle school and high school youth and duffle bags were donated for elementary youth – all filled with age-related personal hygiene, comfort and fun items such as toys, stuffed animals, coloring books and journals. Kits including diapers, clothing and other supplies were provided for children ages 2 and under.
“This donation is such a helpful tool for helping with the transition of our youth to care. Many come without any supplies. On the day the kits arrived, we needed items for both a teenager and an infant. The Oasis Church donations met our immediate need and provided something special for each of the children,” said Paris Quillet, special project coordinator for the Talbot County Department of Social Services.
These resources donated have also been shared with families experiencing homelessness in the county as they transition to local shelters.
“We have a program at Oasis Church called ‘12 Stones,’ where every month we support a different organization or community need. After prayerful consideration, God put in on our hearts to do something for the foster program. We have several members of our church who have had their own experience with the foster program and know firsthand the importance of supporting these children,” said Tara Carl of Oasis Church in Easton.
“Our congregation was excited about sponsoring bags to fill. Many people said they enjoyed shopping and picking out special things like stuffed animals and journals for the children, along with objects of necessity. It was heartwarming to see the bags filled and ready to go to a child who could use them . . . we are called to love our neighbors and care for all the children. This is what community is all about!”
“We continue to experience a high level of need in our community and appreciate donations of this kind to help meet that need,” Quillet said.
To support the Talbot County Department of Social Services needs in these areas, contact Paris Quillet at 410-770-4848. A little more than half of the children in care on the Mid-Shore are under the age of 14 and many are sibling groups. Talbot County needs foster parents for long-term placement to provide temporary, safe, stable, and nurturing homes for children to live in until they can be reunited with their own families, placed with relatives, or adopted. Call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371 for information about becoming a foster parent.
