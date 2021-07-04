OCEAN CITY, Md. — Independence Day fireworks shows have been canceled in Ocean City after an accident Sunday morning set off scores of fireworks on the beach injuring a worker.
The town and fire marshals have canceled fireworks shows on Sunday, July 4, after the accident. Some areas of the boardwalk that had been restricted but there are some areas closed.
“The concrete pad on the Boardwalk will remain closed and tram operations are still suspended,’ the town said in a social media post early Sunday evening.
The Fourth of July weekend is a big holiday for beaches on the Delmarva Peninsula.
