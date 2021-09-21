OCEAN CITY — Police are making all of Worcester County a “special event zone” to allow for increased fines and stiffer enforcement of traffic laws for the upcoming H2Oi pop-up car show expected this weekend.
The unofficial car rally brings scores of tricked-out and souped-up cars to Ocean City each year. However, police and local residents have complained about traffic, rowdiness and crime caused by H2Oi enthusiasts.
Maryland State Police and the Ocean City Police Department are designating all of Worcester County as a “special event zone” from Sept. 21 through Sept. 26 for the car rally.
The event zone status allows police to restrict traffic and impose heavier fines for traffic violations including “exhibition driving.” The event zone law was approved in 2018 and gives police more power to crackdown.
According to MSP, exhibition driving is defined “as abrupt deceleration or acceleration, skidding, squealing, burning or smoking of the tires of a motor vehicle, swerving or swaying of a motor vehicle from side to side while skidding, producing an unreasonably loud, raucous or disturbing noise from a motor vehicle’s engine, grinding the gears of backfiring the engine of a motor vehicle, popping the wheels of a car off the ground and transporting a passenger on the roof or hood of a car.”
Violators face fines and potential arrest, according to police who towed H2Oi cars and fined drivers and others during last year’s event at the beach. Police and first responder resources from across the Eastern Shore are dedicated to policing the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.